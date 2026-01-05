Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. ruled out for Duke game

Louisville coach Pat Kelsey ruled star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. out for Tuesday night’s home game against Duke, but there’s optimism he will return against either Boston College or against Virginia next week, a source close to the situation told The Field of 68.

Brown has missed the last four games while dealing with a back injury. The prize of Kelsey’s recruiting class is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 assists and is considered a lottery pick by NBA executives.

The source told Field of 68 that the back injury came in the weight room, and the thought process is he wants to make sure he’s as close to 100 percent before he returns.

“It’s basically a strained back,” the source told Field of 68.

Brown practiced out on the west coast last week prior to the game at Cal, but he felt some discomfort. He sat out the game against Cal and the loss at Stanford over the weekend, and then met with a back specialist in Atlanta – who has advised Brown to give it another week or so.

It looks like the timetable is to try and return against Boston College on Saturday or against Virginia on Jan. 13. However, this isn’t anything, per my source, other than he and his family making certain that he is as healthy as possible before he returns to the court. But as long as he doesn’t have pain in his back, he’ll be back in the next week or so.

