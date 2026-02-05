MAAC BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

1. Siena – 146 (6)

2. Fairfield – 140 (4)

3. Iona – 135 (2)

4. Quinnipiac – 126

5. Sacred Heart – 98

6. Marist – 94

7. Manhattan – 88

8. Merrimack – 72

9. Mount St. Mary’s – 70

10. St. Peter’s – 42

11. Rider – 34

12. Canisius – 24

13. Niagara – 20

WHY IS SIENA THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“They have great resources, fan base, and history.”



“They have the highest level of financial support from an operating, salaries and rev share standpoint. They have great tradition and by far the best fan support in the league.”



“Almost everyone wins at Siena. They have the best of everything in this league – resources, tradition, history and even location is pretty good.”

WHY DID YOU PICK FAIRFIELD NO. 1?

“Best NIL in league, brand new arena, beautiful campus and location for recruiting.”



“Great financial resources, the arena is the best in the league, the campus is awesome. Not far from New York City.”

