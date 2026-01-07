MAC BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.



There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.



However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.



We already did the ACC Monday, the NEC Tuesday, and now we’ll check in on the MAC – a league where three different programs got multiple first-place votes.



MAC JOB RANKINGS: AKRON BEST, UMASS RIGHT BEHIND



1. Akron – 121 (5)

2. UMass – 117 (3)

3. Toledo – 107 (2)

4. Ohio – 94

5. Kent State – 89

6. Miami Ohio – 87

7. Bowling Green – 68

9. Ball State – 61

10. Buffalo – 58

10. Eastern Michigan – 38

11. Western Michigan – 35

12. Central Michigan – 20

13. Northern Illinois – 12



* Northern Illinois is going to the Horizon in 2026-27

ON WHY AKRON IS BEST:

“They have the heaviest hitter in the MAC supporting them. Their resources financially are the best in our league. New practice gym. They’ve been able to retain key players and add high major talent.”

“New practice facility. Budget. NIL. Have won there with different coaches.”

“Most NLI in the league, great tradition and support from Keith Dambrot to John Groce, the resources go to Basketball and not so much football.”

ON WHY UMASS IS BEST:

“Practice facility is best in the league, they have the highest staff salaries, history (went to a Final 4), NIL is best in league, charter travel and money for home games.”

“They have the highest operating budget and one of the best, if not the best, NIL budget in the league. Put all of that with good facilities and that makes it the best job in the MAC.”

ON WHY TOLEDO IS ONE OF TOP IN LEAGUE:

“The financial resources, fan and donor support, location and facilities make Toledo the best job in the MAC. If every job in the MAC was open, Toledo would be the most attractive job.”



“They have really good fan support, financial support and a winning tradition. It also helps they have a coach in Tod Kowalczyk who has been there 15 years. They have a fertile recruiting base that they can go to every year, and also years passed prior to this NIL space they were a top destination for high-majors transferring down a level.”

ON WHY NORTHERN ILLINOIS IS TOUGHEST:

“Lack of commitment from the administration, and commitment equals funding. No fan support. It’s a terrible, terrible job.”

