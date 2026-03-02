Miami OH Athletic Director Calls Out Bruce Pearl: 'You should not be near a TV studio'

Miami (OH) Athletic Director David Sayler is having no more of the chatter across national airwaves that the 29-0 Redhawks should be left out of the NCAA Tournament if they don’t win the MAC Tournament.

Specifically, former Auburn coach Bruce Pearl argued in studio for TNT on Saturday that if the committee is to select the “best” teams, Miami OH would be left out.

“They are not one of the best teams in the country, and that’s going to be a difficult decision for the committee to make,” Pearl said.

Pearl doubled down on his take on Monday via the Wake Up Barstool Podcast and said Miami OH would finish in the lower half of the Big East this year, if not last. That comment ignited a response from Sayler.

Miami (OH) AD David Sayler calls out Bruce Pearl 😳 pic.twitter.com/5MgLw6UKmR — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 2, 2026

“You are flat out wrong about when you say we would finish last in the Big East,” Sayler’s X post said. “The disrespect is awful and you should not be near a TV studio covering this sport when you show your true colors! Even slipped a ‘we’ when talking about Auburn. Nice work!”

Auburn, coached by Pearl’s son Steven, are 15-14 overall and are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Redhawks have been the last standing undefeated team for a couple weeks.

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram