Michigan guard LJ Cason to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

Michigan sophomore point guard LJ Cason will miss the rest of the season with a torn right ACL, the school announced on Saturday. The injury took place in Michigan’s road game against Illinois on Friday.

“First and foremost, our hearts hurt for L.J.,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said. “You never want to see a young man who has poured so much into this program have something like this happen. However, if there’s anyone equipped to handle this and the rehab process, it’s LJ. He’s resilient, he’s disciplined, and he has an incredible support system around him.”

Cason was averaging 8.4 points and 2.4 assists in 18.6 minutes off the bench this season. He’s widely regarded as one of the best backup point guards in the country, and his absence will certainly be a hit to Michigan’s depth.

“This isn’t how I wanted my season to end, but I trust God’s plan, and I’ll attack rehab the same way I approach everything — with focus and determination,” said Cason. “We’ve got many goals as a team, and I’ll be locked in supporting my brothers every step of the way.”

Michigan closes the regular season with games at Iowa (March 5) and home vs. Michigan State (March 8). The Wolverines have already clinched the Big Ten regular season title.

