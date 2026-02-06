Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu to miss remainder of season

Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season, head coach Tom Izzo told reporters on Friday.

“It’s the foot — he’ll have surgery next week and be done for the year,” Izzo said. “And I feel for him. I don’t what the timetable is right now. He’ll be good to go in the spring.”

Ugochukwu checked out in the first half of Wednesday’s game at Minnesota and did not return. Izzo said after the game his foot injury “didn’t look good,” and now Ugochukwu has been officially ruled out for the season.

It’s a big blow for the Spartans, who have been looking for someone to step up at the two guard alongside Jeremy Fears all season. Ugochukwu had been that guy, making 12 starts and averaging 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He scored a season-high 23 points in early December to help the Spartans beat Penn State.

In his absence, the roles of freshman guard Jordan Scott, sophomore guard Kur Teng and senior guard Trey Fort will likely increase. Izzo started Scott in the second half against Minnesota and mostly relied on the freshman down the stretch.

Ugochukwu is the second Spartan transfer to be ruled out for the season with an injury. Michigan State lost FAU transfer forward Kaleb Glenn prior to the season with a knee injury.

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram