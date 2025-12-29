MID-SEASON BIG EAST POWER RANKINGS

We’re now past Christmas break, and conference play is officially in full swing across the country.

With that, we’re revisiting our power rankings for each power league, giving an updated look at where things stand. Today, we have the Big East conference, who hasn’t had a dream start to the season to say the least, sitting with a 9-29 record against Quad 1 opponents. But how do we see these teams stacking up in conference play?

Here’s our updated Big East Power Rankings (all stats from Dec. 29, 2025):

1. UConn

Record: 12-1

Kenpom: 7

NET: 8

Q1 Record: 4-1

UConn has everything this year. Two point guards in Silas Demary and Malachi Smith. Two bigs in Tarris Reed and Eric Reibe. An elite shooting guard in Solo Ball. An elite shooting wing and NBA prospect in freshman Braylon Mullins. Then, arguably the best four man in the sport in Alex Karaban and two 3&D wings in Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart.

The roster construction is eerily similar to Hurley’s last national title team, and this group is just as elite defensively. In fact, the title team had the same adjusted defensive efficiency that UConn currently has this season (91.1). When Demary starts to figure it out consistently on the offensive end, this will be a very, very scary team. I wouldn’t be shocked if UConn finishes Big East play undefeated and goes onto win it all.

2. St. John’s

Record: 8-4

Kenpom: 20

NET: 29

Q1 Record: 1-4

Rick Pitino said it himself. The Johnnies have an issue at point guard, and that’s been part of their slow start to the season. But that’s not the full story. St. John’s hasn’t been as elite as it was last year defensively either, allowing 103-83-85-78 points against ranked teams. Last year, the Red Storm didn’t allow 78+ points in regulation the entire year. Defensive rebounding has also been an issue, allowing teams to 34.5% of their misses back. If the Johnnies are to live up to their preseason top-5 ranking, they have a lot to clean up. But Rick Pitino is Rick Pitino, and it’s hard to imagine that St. John’s won’t figure something out with a talented roster.

3. Villanova

Record: 10-2

Kenpom: 25

NET: 21

Q1 Record: 1-2

Villanova is the latest “might get the third bid” team of the Big East after beating Seton Hall handily right before Christmas break. The Wildcats have an electric scoring/playmaking guard duo with Bryce Lindsey and freshman Acaden Lewis. They take and make a lot of 3-pointers. And hey, Kevin Willard can coach some hoop. This should be the group to break the three-year NCAA Tournament drought since Jay Wright left, and it’s impressive considering Willard had to piece the roster together from scratch.

4. Seton Hall

Record: 11-2

Kenpom: 49

NET: 44

Q1 Record: 2-2

Shaheen Holloway’s teams are known for their toughness and defense, and this Seton Hall team is no different. The Pirates rank first on Kenpom in block percentage (19.9%), second in steal percentage (15.9%) and fifth in turnover percentage defense (24.1%). It also helps they have more of a scoring punch at guard than a year ago with AJ Staton-McCray (13.1 ppg), Tajuan Simpkins (11.3 ppg) and Budd Clark (9.6 ppg, 5.4 apg) leading the way. The Pirates have done enough in the non-con to make the tournament, and they should be ih if they avoid bad losses in Big East play.

5. Butler

Record: 10-3

Kenpom: 51

NET: 41

Q1 Record: 1-2

Butler has been steady all season long and doesn’t have a bad loss (SMU, Boise State and UConn are all Kenpom top-55 teams). Its win against Virginia has also aged really well. Michael Ajayi is a walking double-double, and he’s spurred Butler’s top-20 offensive rebounding attack. The Bulldogs will likely be a bubble team this year and might need a big win or two in conference play to make the field. It really is unfortunate the Bulldogs lost starting point guard Jalen Jackson for the season, because with him they’re much more dangerous.

6. Creighton

Record: 8-5

Kenpom: 44

NET: 57

Q1 Record: 0-4

It’s the first year for the Blue Jays in a long time without starting center Ryan Kalkbrenner, and the adjustment hasn’t been easy. His replacement Owen Freeman has dramatically dropped his production from a year ago at Iowa with his points per game cut in half (16.7 ppg to 8.2 ppg). He’s also not known for protecting the rim at the five, and Creighton’s defense hasn’t been nearly as good because of that. The Blue Jays also lost sharpshooter Jackson McAndrew to a season-ending injury, which hasn’t helped. Creighton will have to be pretty flawless in Big East play to have a chance at dancing.

7. Providence

Record: 7-6

Kenpom: 74

NET: 100

Q1 Record: 0-3

On paper, Kim English has a roster worthy of the NCAA Tournament, and Providence reportedly had $9 million to spend this offseason. But it hasn’t worked out so far in Friartown. Providence can score, ranking No. 41 in Kenpom offensive efficiency, but the Friars haven’t guarded at all, allowing teams to shoot over 37% from 3 and failing to turn teams over. It’s looking like three-straight years with no March Madness since Ed Cooley left for Georgetown.

8. Xavier

Record: 9-4

Kenpom: 101

NET: 120

Q1 Record: 0-2

The Musketeers weren’t expected to do much this season, picked in this exact spot in the preseason. Richard Pitino had to create a whole new roster with 11 transfers, and honestly, it’s meshed together better than expected. Xavier has a rivalry win over Cincinnati, beat Georgetown on the road, and all its losses have come to teams ranked inside Kenpom’s top-60. Not turning the ball over (No. 9 nationally in turnover percentage) has been a huge help to allow a quality start. The Musketeers may struggle to find Big East wins, but Pitino’s group has shown a lot of fight early.

9. Georgetown

Record: 9-4

Kenpom: 102

NET: 134

Q1 Record: 0-2

The Hoyas had wins over Maryland and Clemson in their first five games and looked like a potential NCAA Tournament team, but it hasn’t been pretty since. Ed Cooley’s team plays hard and can guard, but the scoring is lackluster. There aren’t any major outside shooting threats (Georgetown ranks near bottom D1 in 3-point%), and the two leading scorers, Malik Mack and KJ Lewis, have shot a combined 39.3% from the field. This is the result.

10. DePaul

Record: 8-5

Kenpom: 119

NET: 151

Q1 Record: 0-3

Last season in the first year under Chris Holtmann, DePaul took some steps in the right direction, winning four Big East games after just three Big East wins the previous two seasons combined. This year, the Blue Demons are looking to take another step forward, but it might be tough sledding. Kenpom projects just three Big East wins. DePaul’s two leading scorers and guards CJ Gunn and Layden Blocker will be the key to pulling off some upsets.

11. Marquette

Record: 5-8

Kenpom: 114

NET: 176

Q1 Record: 0-4

To say it’s been a nightmare season for Marquette would probably be an understatement. The Golden Eagles are winless in the top three quadrants, with all five wins coming against Quad 4 opponents. Really the only bright spot has been the emergence of freshmen guard Nigel James (12.2 ppg, 3.7 apg). Maybe Shaka Smart will look to add some pieces from the portal next year.

