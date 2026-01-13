MID-SEASON TOP 12 INTERNATIONAL NEWCOMERS

We’re at about the midway point of the season. Who have the top international newcomers been so far in college hoops?

Here’s The Field of 68’s Top 12:

1. Hannes Steinbach, 6-11, 225, F, Fr., Washington

Würzburg, Germany

Age: 19

Stats: 13 starts, 32.5 minutes, 18.4 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 58% 3FG

The German forward is showing up on NBA Draft boards in the lottery for a reason. He’s been everything as advertised and more for Washington this season. Steinbach grabs seemingly every rebound and his hands might be the best in the sport. He’s also been very efficient offensively. It’s a shame we’re probably not going to see him in the NCAA Tournament.

2. Thijs De Ridder, 6-9, 238, F, Fr., Virginia

Brasschaat, Belgium

Age: 22

Stats: 16 starts, 27.2 minutes, 16.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 40.8% 3

The big man has been super consistent, scoring double-figures in all of three games with seven 20+ point outings. De Ridder is really good at drawing fouls and he leads the Cavaliers in scoring. His international experience with Bilbao Basket of the Liga ACB has carried right over to college.

3. Neoklis Avdalas, 6-9, 215, F, Fr., Virginia Tech

Kalamata, Greece

Age: 19

Stats: 16 starts, 32.6 minutes, 14.5 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.4 rpg

Everyone will remember Avdalas’ 33-point, six-assist outing vs. Providence in an early-season overtime win. But he’s been pretty darn good since then too, averaging 15.3 points and 4.7 assists through three ACC games so far. At 6-9, Avdalas’ ball skills are incredible and he’s one of the best playmakers in the conference.

4. David Mirkovic, 6-9, 255, F, Fr., Illinois

Niksic, Montenegro

Age: 19

Stats: 16 starts, 27.4 minutes, 12.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.8 apg

Mirkovic has had some ups and downs to start his career, including 27 points and 21 rebounds against Colgate early in the year and then getting benched in a loss to Nebraska. He has a really intriguing skillset for a big man and has shown flashes of greatness, but he just needs to put it all together consistently. When he does, look out America.

5. Sananda Fru, 6-11, 245, F/C, Jr., Louisville

Berlin, Germany

Age: 22

Stats: 16 starts, 23.1 minutes, 11.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 78.9% FG

There were some question marks about how truly impactful Fru would be preseason, but he’s shown he can be a consistent rebounder and finisher for Louisville. He doesn’t take any bad shots and plays within himself. It’s why he has the second best field goal percentage in the country.

6. Massamba Diop, 7-1, 230, C, Fr., Arizona State

Rufisque, Senegal

Age: 20 (Jan. 1, 2005)

Stats: 16 starts, 28.1 minutes, 14.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.9 blks, 65.7% FG

Diop has emerged as one of the best rim protectors in America. He’s currently No. 48 nationally in blocks per game and fourth in the Big 12. He’s also been a reliable scorer inside. Diop moves like an NBA player, and he’s started to pop up on some draft boards as well.

7. Ilias Kamardine, 6-5, 185, PG, Sr., Ole Miss

Marseille, France

Age: 22

Stats: 16 starts, 29.5 minutes, 11.1 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.4 rpg

Earlier in the season, Kamardine scored 26 with four dimes against Memphis and drew comparisons to Tyrese Haliburton. He’s slowed down since then but has still been super productive, and Chris Beard has trusted him to make plays. He leads the Rebels in assists and steals (1.5) and is third in scoring.

8. Ruben Dominguez, 6-6, 213, G, Soph., Texas A&M

Puerto Real, Spain

Age: 22

Stats: 16 games (12 starts), 24.2 minutes, 13.7 ppg, 47.1% 3

We know Bucky McMillan teams like to get a lot of clean looks from 3. That’s made Dominguez the perfect fit in College Station. He’s out there to knock down shots from the perimeter, and hitting 3.5 triples per game has been huge for the Aggies’ offense.

9. Mario Saint-Supery, 6-3, 172, G, Fr., Gonzaga

Malaga, Spain

Age: 19

Stats: 18 games (9 starts), 21.1 minutes, 7.9 ppg, 4.3 apg, 44.7% 3

Lightning in a bottle would be the best way to describe Saint-Supery, and he’s totally changed the outlook of Gonzaga’s point guard spot. The Spaniard is super quick and can easily get two feet in the lane. He’s also been a knockdown 3-point shooter. Gonzaga’s ceiling isn’t Final Four caliber without him.

10. Stefan Vaaks, 6-7, 205, G, Fr., Providence

Tabasalu, Estonia

Age: 20

Stats: 16 games (8 starts), 29.6 minutes, 13.8 ppg, 3.1 apg, 34.7% 3

Vaaks was known as a scorer coming into Friartown, and he’s had double-figures in every single game. His consistent scoring, whether it be off the bench or from the starting lineup, has been huge. He had 16 points in six assists in the upset win at St. John’s.

11. Ivan Kharchenkov, 6-7, 220, SF, Fr., Arizona

Munich, Germany

Age: 19 (Sept. 20, 2006)

Stats: 16 starts, 24.9 minutes, 8.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg

The numbers Kharchenkov is putting up doesn’t jump off the page, but he’s been essential to Arizona’s No. 1 ranking and undefeated start. He’s super tough with a college ready body and just makes winning plays. He’s been the perfect piece for Tommy Lloyd on the wing.

12. Luka Bogavac, 6-6, 215, G, Fr., North Carolina

Mojkovac, Montenegro

Age: 22

Stats: 16 games (13 starts), 24.6 minutes, 9.5 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.8 rpg

The guard stepped into the starting lineup when Seth Trimble went out with his arm injury, and he was able to provide North Carolina a scoring pop. He’s moved back to the bench in recent games but will continue to be a key rotation piece to stretch the floor.

Honorable mentions: Alon Michaeli (Colorado), Melih Tunca (Penn State), Johann Grunloh (Virginia).

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