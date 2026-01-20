MISSOURI VALLEY BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.



There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.



However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.



Here’s the daily order thus far:

MISSOURI VALLEY JOB RANKINGS:



1. Drake – 130 (4)

2. Murray State – 128 (6)

3. Belmont – 124 (2)

4. UNI – 114 (2)

5. Bradley – 108

6. Illinois State – 106

7. Southern Illinois – 74

8. Indiana State – 48

9. UIC – 44

10. Evansville – 28

11. Valparaiso – 20

THE CASE FOR DRAKE AT NO. 1?

“They have invested financially and have really improved their facilities, Des Moines is a really nice city. The only negative is how cold it is there. But they have maintained success through multiple coaching changes – which means the infrastructure is really good.”

WHY IS MURRAY NO. 1?

“NIL is way higher than anyone else, facilities are top 5, AD is aggressive and forward thinking to invest. Fan really supports it when they are winning, and they have some recent pros.”



“They have invested like crazy since the coaching change. Most NIL, biggest staff, charter flights.”

THE CASE FOR BELMONT?

“Nashville, Nashville, Nashville. It’s the best city, and the best campus in the league. And they have good enough NIL.“

THE CASE FOR UNI AT NO. 1?

“The overall tradition under Coach [Ben] Jacobson, they have a great game-day arena, good following, the program is really important to the community.”

