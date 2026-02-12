MOUNTAIN WEST BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.
There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.
However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.
Here’s the daily order thus far:
- Jan. 5: ACC
- Jan. 6: NEC
- Jan. 7: MAC
- Jan. 8: Big East
- Jan. 9: America East
- Jan. 12: A-10
- Jan 13: ASUN
- Jan 14: Big South
- Jan 15: Big 12
- Jan 16: Big Sky
- Jan 19: American
- Jan 20: Missouri Valley
- Jan 21: Ivy League
- Jan 22: CAA
- Jan 23: SWAC
- Jan 26: Big West
- Jan 27: Big Ten
- Jan. 28: Conference USA
- Jan. 29: Summit League
- Feb. 2: Patriot League
- Feb. 3: Horizon League
- Feb. 4: SEC
- Feb. 5: MAAC
- Feb. 6: Ohio Valley
- Feb. 9: Sun Belt
- Feb. 10: Southland
- Feb. 11: WAC
MOUNTAIN WEST JOB RANKINGS:
1. San Diego State – 144 (12)
2. Grand Canyon – 120
3. Utah State – 112
4. Boise State – 96
5. Colorado State – 82
6. UNLV – 76
7. Nevada – 72
8. Wyoming – 42
9. Fresno State – 40
10. San Jose – 26
11. Air Force – 12
WHY IS SAN DIEGO STATE THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?
“The tradition and history, they have a great place to recruit to, they have as good resources as anyone, one of the best homecourt advantages.”
“They have had consistency with their coaches and the staff, which really helps. But the administration is committed and they are also a spot that has always done a great job in the portal.”
WHY IS GRAND CANYON SO HIGH?
“They have more money than most people know. They pack in the arena, and really resource the program.”
“It’s in Phoenix, there isn’t a ton of pressure and they have a ton of NIL.”
