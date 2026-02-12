MOUNTAIN WEST BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

Here’s the daily order thus far:

1. San Diego State – 144 (12)

2. Grand Canyon – 120

3. Utah State – 112

4. Boise State – 96

5. Colorado State – 82

6. UNLV – 76

7. Nevada – 72

8. Wyoming – 42

9. Fresno State – 40

10. San Jose – 26

11. Air Force – 12

WHY IS SAN DIEGO STATE THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“The tradition and history, they have a great place to recruit to, they have as good resources as anyone, one of the best homecourt advantages.”



“They have had consistency with their coaches and the staff, which really helps. But the administration is committed and they are also a spot that has always done a great job in the portal.”

WHY IS GRAND CANYON SO HIGH?

“They have more money than most people know. They pack in the arena, and really resource the program.”



“It’s in Phoenix, there isn’t a ton of pressure and they have a ton of NIL.”

