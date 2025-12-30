NCAA President Charlie Baker says players with NBA contracts are not eligible

NCAA president Charlie Baker drew a firm line in the sand on potential college eligibility for players with NBA experience on Tuesday.

“The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract (including a two-way contract),” Baker said via a statement. “As schools are increasingly recruiting individuals with international league experience, the NCAA is exercising discretion in applying the actual and necessary expenses bylaw to ensure that prospective student-athletes with experience in American basketball leagues are not at a disadvantage compared to their international counterparts.

“Rules have long permitted schools to enroll and play individuals with no prior collegiate experience midyear. While the NCAA has prevailed on the vast majority of eligibility-related lawsuits, recent outlier decisions enjoining the NCAA on a nationwide basis from enforcing rules that have been on the books for decades — without even having a trial — are wildly destabilizing. I will be working with DI leaders in the weeks ahead to protect college basketball from these misguided attempts to destroy this American institution.”

On Christmas Eve, Baylor signed James Nnaji, the former No. 31 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, who was granted eligibility to play for the Bears immediately mid-season. That sent the college basketball world into a frenzy.

Days later, Joe Tipton reported that Chicago Bulls two-way guard Trentyn Flowers was receiving interest from college programs, causing even more of a stir considering he’s played in an NBA game earlier this year.

We now have some clarity on the NCAA’s stance after a rather non-answer from the organization on Monday in a statement to our very own Jeff Goodman.

