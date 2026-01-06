NEC BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.



There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.



However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.



We already did the ACC on Monday, and now it’s time to look at the NEC – where a former NBA player is the head coach of the clear-cut top job in the league.



NEC JOB RANKINGS: LIU THE CLEAR TOP GIG



1. LIU – 97 (9)

2. Stonehill – 78

3. Central Connecticut – 72

4. LeMoyne – 65

5. FDU – 60 (1)

6. Wagner – 54

7. Mercyhurst – 47

8. New Haven – 26

9. Chicago State – 21

10. Saint Francis – 10



*Saint Francis is going to D-3 in 2026-27

ON LIU BEING CLEAR TOP JOB:

“Only school to opt in, so that shows the university’s commitment to men’s basketball. In a conference that’s top talent gets taken every year, their ability to keep their top three players while adding highly sought after transfers is a credit to Coach Rod Strickland and indicator their NIL budget is far and above anyone else in the league. Great recruiting area – especially for international players if they wanted to.”

“LIU has money. They are investing heavily in men’s basketball. Gerald Gillion was making over 200k to be an assistant coach in the NEC before going to FSU. I bet half the league’s HCs aren’t making that much. They’ve got ROC Nation behind them and they are paying a good amount by NEC standards for that roster. Them opting-in showed that they were serious and it’s paying off.”

“LIU is paying guys.”

ON STONEHILL BEING NO. 2:

“They announced plans for a new arena which would be far and away the best in the league. Nice location near Boston, great academics, good recruiting area.”

ON SAINT FRANCIS BEING PICKED LAST:

“They are going D-3 next year and are in the middle of nowhere.”

