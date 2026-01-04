NEW YEAR FIELD OF 68 TOP 25 POWER RANKINGS
The first college basketball weekend of the New Year was one to remember.
Here’s The Field of 68’s latest power rankings after all the action:
- Michigan
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Duke
- UConn
- Purdue
- Gonzaga
- Houston
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Nebraska
- Michigan State
- North Carolina
- Vanderbilt
- Texas Tech
- BYU
- Louisville
- Kansas
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Auburn
- SMU
- UCF
IN: No. 21 Georgia, No. 24 SMU, No. 25 UCF
OUT: No. 23 Virginia, No. 24 Florida. No. 25 Kentucky
Risers: Nebraska, Vanderbilt
Fallers: Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Auburn
