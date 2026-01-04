NEW YEAR FIELD OF 68 TOP 25 POWER RANKINGS

The first college basketball weekend of the New Year was one to remember.

Here’s The Field of 68’s latest power rankings after all the action:

Michigan Arizona Iowa State Duke UConn Purdue Gonzaga Houston Alabama Arkansas Nebraska Michigan State North Carolina Vanderbilt Texas Tech BYU Louisville Kansas Illinois Iowa Georgia Tennessee Auburn SMU UCF

IN: No. 21 Georgia, No. 24 SMU, No. 25 UCF

OUT: No. 23 Virginia, No. 24 Florida. No. 25 Kentucky

Risers: Nebraska, Vanderbilt

Fallers: Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Auburn

