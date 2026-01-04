Skip to main content
NEW YEAR FIELD OF 68 TOP 25 POWER RANKINGS

jeff goodman headshotby: Jeff Goodman1 hour agoGoodmanHoops

The first college basketball weekend of the New Year was one to remember.

Here’s The Field of 68’s latest power rankings after all the action:

  1. Michigan
  2. Arizona
  3. Iowa State
  4. Duke
  5. UConn
  6. Purdue
  7. Gonzaga
  8. Houston
  9. Alabama
  10. Arkansas
  11. Nebraska
  12. Michigan State
  13. North Carolina
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Texas Tech
  16. BYU
  17. Louisville
  18. Kansas
  19. Illinois
  20. Iowa
  21. Georgia
  22. Tennessee
  23. Auburn
  24. SMU
  25. UCF

IN: No. 21 Georgia, No. 24 SMU, No. 25 UCF
OUT: No. 23 Virginia, No. 24 Florida. No. 25 Kentucky

Risers: Nebraska, Vanderbilt
Fallers: Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Auburn

