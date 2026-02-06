OHIO VALLEY BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

Here’s the daily order thus far:

OVC JOB RANKINGS:



1. Little Rock – 132 (12)

2. SIUE – 100

3. SEMO – 94

4. Tennessee Tech – 88

5. Southern Indiana – 82

6. Tennessee State – 76

7. Morehead State – 70

8. Lindenwood – 66

9. UT Martin – 48

10. Eastern Illinois – 24

11. Western Illinois – 12

WHY IS LITTLE ROCK THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“By far the most NIL money, no football or hockey to waste money on, really good facilities. Them and SIUE are the only two schools where basketball is clearly the most important sport.”



“Location – most of us can’t get in a car and recruit Texas the way they can/could, good facility , and above all NIL far more than most of us.”



“Everything: money, city, facilities, biggest NIL/Rev Share budget. They have it all. It’s a Sun Belt or Conference USA job.”

WHAT MAKES SIUE ONE OF THE BEST JOBS IN THE LEAGUE?

“NIL is solid, the AD is a basketball guy, sneaky good arena to recruit from, facilities and campus are much improved, close to a major city.”

WHAT MAKES SEMO ONE OF THE TOP JOBS?

“Very good NIL, Cape is a nice town, close to St. Louis, people care, history, basketball is important.”

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram