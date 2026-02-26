Oregon State Parts Ways With Wayne Tinkle

BREAKING: Oregon State has decided to part ways with Wayne Tinkle, athletic director Scott Barnes told The Field of 68.

Barnes said that Tinkle has been given the opportunity to finish the season if he so chooses. Tinkle is 176-204 in 12 seasons. He went to the Elite Eight in 2021 after winning the Pac-12 tourney and was rewarded with a lucrative contract by Barnes, but the program has struggled the past few years.

The buyout for Oregon State was approximately $3 million to part ways with Tinkle. Oregon State was 27-68 in his final three seasons in the Pac-12 and 36-27 overall and 19-16 in this two year run in the WCC.

Oregon State will be part of the new Pac 12 next season with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State.

