Overtime Elite Playoffs Primer: Full Schedule and Players to Watch

Over the past few years, the Overtime Elite League has been home to some of the most talented high school basketball prospects in the country, and this season is no different.

Former players like Meleek Thomas (Arkansas), Somto Cyril (Georgia), Bryson Tiller (Kansas), Jasper Johnson (Kentucky), John Bol (UCF) and several others are all impacting college basketball at a high level this season. But who are the next names in line?

Here’s some of the top players to watch with the OTE Playoffs kicking off tonight, and the full playoffs schedule is below as well:

PLAYERS TO WATCH

YNG DREAMERZ

Isaac Ellis, 2027 PG, Louisville — The MVP of the league is looking to do exactly what his older brother and current South Carolina Gamecock Eli Ellis did last season: lead his team to a title. He averaged 29.3 points and 8.9 assists in the regular season, and any run YNG makes will be on his shoulders.

Caleb Jones, 2026 G, Undecided — Jones had three games in January with 35+ points including an OTE record 59 points. He’s reported Division I offers from the likes of FIU, Queens and Southern Miss.

Matt Allen, 2027 SG, Undecided — The 6-4 guard plays with one of the best AAU programs on the 3SSB circuit in Game Elite, and he’s one of OTE’s best shooters. He holds an offer from Queens.

BLUE CHECKS

Yohance Connor, 2026 SG, Ole Miss — The Rebel commit has crazy athleticism at the guard spot and can throw down some viscous dunks. He finished fifth in OTE scoring this season at 23.7 points per game.

Santonio Waide, 2026 PG, Undecided — Wade led OTE in 3-point percentage (46%) in the regular season and finished fourth in assists (6.2). He’s reported offers from Albany, Canisius, FGCU, Rider and UMass Lowell.

Elhadji Diallo, 2026 PF, Undecided — Diallo is an uber-athletic forward and excellent rebounder who averaged 15.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest. He holds a handful of Division I offers with the most recent being Hofstra.

COLD HEARTS

Adam Oumiddoch, 2026 SG, St. John’s — Rick Pitino doesn’t take a lot, if any high school kids this day in age. That tells you how special of a player and competitor Oumiddoch is, and he was OTE’s third leading scorer at 28.2 points per game.

Anderson Diaz, 2027 PG, Undecided — Diaz is on the verge of five-star status and has been regarded as one of the class’ top point guards for quite some time. He’s a classic New York City guard with a smooth lefty jumper, and his seven assists per game ranked second in all of OTE. His offer list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Syracuse, UCLA and more.

Asher Elson, 2026 PF, Xavier — Elson shined alongside Duke commit Deron Rippey Jr. on the Adidas circuit this past summer and has carried that right into OTE play. The athletic forward is leading the OTE in blocks (1.8 per game) and will impact winning for Richard Pitino right away next season.

Caleb Ourigou, 2027 C, Undecided — Ranked the sixth overall center in his class, Ouriogou is a force to deal with down low and anchors the Cold Heart defense along with Elson. He ranked seventh in both rebounds (7.8) and blocks per game (1.2) during the regular season.

JELLY FAM

Yandel German, 2027 PG, Undecided — One of the league’s staples over the past few seasons, German has improved every year and averaged a career-best 16.9 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 steals this season. He’s a pest defensively, and that’s why the league’s all-time steals leader took home the 2025-26 DPOY.

Josue Manya, 2028 C, Undecided — Manya is raw as a prospect and has been ranked just inside the top 150 industry wide in 2028, but there’s a lot of upside with his 6-9 frame and athleticism. Manya finished second in the league with 9.8 rebounds per game.

TJ Wal, 2026 G, Idaho — The 6-7 wing has a lot of bounce and can really shoot the basketball. He averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season and will be key for Jelly Fam if they are to pull off the first round upset.

FAZE

Marcus Spears Jr., 2027 PF, Undecided — The son of former NFL star Marcus Spears can really hoop and is regarded as top-five prospect nationally. At 6-8, there’s really nothing Spears can’t do. He scores, rebounds, shoots, passes, guards on the perimeter and can block shots. That’s why he has offers from 20+ high major programs.

Austin Goosby, 2026 SG, Texas — The top-35 prospect in one of the best wing scorers in the country, and his 16.6 points per game ranked 16th in OTE. He’s Sean Miller’s first big-time recruit at Texas and will be playing for his home state next year.

DaKari Spear, 2026 SG, Texas Tech — Spear is another top-30 prospect who can really score from the perimeter, and he’s staying home as well to play for Grant McCasland. His 19.8 points per game ranked sixth in OTE, and he shot 40% from 3 on 110 attempts.

Seven Spurlock, 2026 SF, Arizona State — Ranked in the top 200s nationally, Spurlock brings toughness and grit to FaZe, and he really excels at making the opposing team’s best guard’s life a living hell. Spurlock’s the ultimate glue guy and will be a perfect fit for Bobby Hurley.

Phoenix Woodson, 2026 PF, New Mexico State — Woodson has a physical and college-like body already and he does a lot of dirty work inside. doing the dirty work inside. The Aggies are getting a good one in the three-star.

CITY REAPERS

Jeremy Jenkins, 2027 PF, Undecided — The top-30 prospect is an intriguing talent because of his blend of size, athleticism and scoring touch. He averaged 18.7 points and 8.0 rebounds during the regular season and holds offers from Georgia, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Virginia Tech, LSU, UNLV, Washington, Florida State, Oregon, USC and more.

Kole Grandison, 2026 SF, Undecided — Grandison is a versatile wing just outside the top-200 nationally who can stretch the floor and rebound his position. He averaged 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds this season and has offers from Fordham, Georgia State, NJIT, Rutgers, and TCU.

RWE

Taylen Kinney, 2026 PG, Kansas — Mr. 6-7 himself is one of high school basketball’s most elite scorers and playmakers, and that’s why he’s going to Kansas to take over Darryn Peterson’s role next year. Kinney averaged 18.8 points and 6.1 assists, good for ninth and fifth in OTE, respectively.

Javon Bardwell, 2027 SF, Kansas — A five-star wing in the 2027 class, Bardwell’s bounce and two-way prowess jumps off the page. He averaged 17.9 points and 6.8 rebounds this season and has the athletic tools to impact winning on both ends.

Peyton Miller, 2026 PG, George Mason — Miller is a steady floor general who can really shoot it, knocking down nearly 40 percent of his triples while averaging 13.7 points. His poise next to Kinney gives RWE’s backcourt a lot stability.

Parker Robinson, 2026 SG, Oklahoma State — The top-120 prospect can really shoot it, and he played for EYBL’s Team Takeover program over the summer, so you know he’s tough. He averaged 18.1 points during the regular season.

Mathias Allesanco, 2026 SF, Undecided — The Rio de Janeiro native continues to draw high-major attention because of his skillset and upside. Alessanco recently visited Nebraska and holds offers from Michigan and Texas.

FEAR OF GOD ATHLETICS

Cayden Daughtry, 2027 PG, Undecided — The guard is one of the most gifted scorers in the entire country and can really fill it up from the outside. He finished second in points per game (29.1) and third in steals (2.4). His offers include BYU, Cincinnati, Georgia, Iowa, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC, Villanova, Virginia and more. He’s also visited the Wolverines unofficially.

Kenneth Francis, 2026 G, Undecided — Francis is a quick, defensive-minded guard who brings a ton of energy. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.4 assists and over two steals per game. Long Island, Loyola Maryland, Stetson and UT Arlington have all offered.

Jacob Zhu, 2026 PG, Undecided — As a smaller true point guard, Zhu impacts the game more with his passing. He averaged 11.8 points and 3.6 assists at OTE and also landed on the Bass Pro All-Tournament Team outside of OTE competition. Recently, he’s picked up offers from Colorado State and UMBC.

K’Nard Callendar, 2026 PF, Undecided — Callendar was one of the most productive players in OTE, finishing eighth in scoring (19.6) and second in rebounding (8.6) while shooting nearly 60% from the field.

PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

ROUND 1 (BEST OF 3)

Round 1 A – (2) YNG Dreamerz vs. (7) Blue Checks

Wednesday, Feb. 4 – 7:00 PM (Game 1)

Friday, Feb. 6 – 7:00 PM (Game 2)

Saturday, Feb. 7 – 7:00 PM (Game 3*)

Round 1 B – (3) Cold Hearts vs. (6) Jelly Fam

Thursday, Feb. 5 – 7:00 PM (Game 1)

Friday, Feb. 6 – 9:00 PM (Game 2)

Monday, Feb. 9 – 9:00 PM (Game 3*)

Round 1 C – (1) Faze vs. (8) City Reapers

Saturday, Feb. 7 – 5:00 PM (Game 1)

Friday, Feb. 13 – 7:00 PM (Game 2)

Saturday, Feb. 14 – 5:00 PM (Game 3*)

Round 1 D – (4) RWE vs. (5) Fear of God

Monday, Feb. 9 – 7:00 PM (Game 1)

Friday, Feb. 13 – 9:00 PM (Game 2)

Monday, Feb. 16 – 7:00 PM (Game 3*)

SEMI-FINALS (BEST OF 5)

February 20-March 3 (tipoff times TBD)

No. 1 or No. 8 vs. No. 4 or No. 5

No. 2 or No. 7 vs. No. 3 or No. 6

OTE FINALS (Bet of 7)

March 5-18 (tipoff times TBD)

All of the OTE Playoff games will be live on YouTube.

