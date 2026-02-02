Patriot League Basketball Job Rankings
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.
There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.
However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.
Here’s the daily order thus far:
- Jan. 5: ACC
- Jan. 6: NEC
- Jan. 7: MAC
- Jan. 8: Big East
- Jan. 9: America East
- Jan. 12: A-10
- Jan 13: ASUN
- Jan 14: Big South
- Jan 15: Big 12
- Jan 16: Big Sky
- Jan 19: American
- Jan 20: Missouri Valley
- Jan 21: Ivy League
- Jan 22: CAA
- Jan 23: SWAC
- Jan 26: Big West
- Jan 27: Big Ten
- Jan. 28: Conference USA
- Jan. 29: Summit League
PATRIOT LEAGUE JOB RANKINGS:
1. Bucknell – 140 (8)
2. Boston University – 138 (4)
3. American – 132 (2)
4. Holy Cross – 120 (2)
5. Colgate – 90
6. Loyola – 70
7. Lehigh – 66
8. Navy – 62
9. Lafayette – 36
10. Army – 26
WHY IS BUCKNELL THE NO. 1 JOB?
“Combination of name recognition, winning tradition, facilities, budget and overall funding plus a school and alumni base that want to win badly in basketball.”
“Facilities, tradition and at least some NIL money.”
“Facilities, investment, tradition.”
WHY IS BU THE BEST JOB?
“History, the city , administration supports, great recruiting base.”
WHY DID YOU CHOOSE AMERICAN AS THE TOP JOB?
“You are what you can recruit (and retain). Located in a recruiting hotbed, attractive location to go to school, upgraded facilities and investment in the program.”
Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube
Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter
Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok