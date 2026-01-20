Mark Pope Updates Status of Star Kentucky Big Man Jayden Quaintance

Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance will not play on Wednesday against Texas, head coach Mark Pope told the media on Tuesday.

“He’s making progress,” Pope said. “We’re super optimistic. He’s kind of going through the process and hopefully he’ll back back soon.”

Quaintance tore his ACL last season at Arizona State and had surgery in March 2025. He had missed 11 games this season before returning to Kentucky practice the second week of December. He then played his first game on Dec. 20 vs. St. John’s, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds to help Kentucky win.

The big man played in Kentucky’s next three games, but then sat out on Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Mississippi State. Quaintance was experiencing some knee swelling, and he’s being held out until he feels 100%, per KSR. He’s averaged 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16.5 minutes in his four games as a Wildcat.

The big man is a projected first round draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as one of the youngest players in college hoops a year ago before his injury.

“JQ is an incredibly special talent, so he’s going to have a massive impact on this team when he gets healthy,” Pope said.

