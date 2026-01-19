Skip to main content
WEEK 11 FIELD OF 68 TOP 25 POWER RANKINGS

jeff goodman headshotby: Jeff Goodman1 hour agoGoodmanHoops

This past weekend featured several upsets and wild games. How did it shape up our rankings?

Here’s the Field of 68’s Week 11 Top 25 Power Rankings:

  1. Arizona (18-0)
  2. Michigan (16-1)
  3. Duke (17-1)
  4. UConn (18-1)
  5. Purdue (17-1)
  6. Nebraska (18-0)
  7. Iowa State (16-2)
  8. Gonzaga (19-1)
  9. Houston (17-1)
  10. Michigan State (16-2)
  11. Texas Tech (14-4)
  12. BYU (16-2)
  13. Florida (13-5)
  14. Vanderbilt (16-2)
  15. Kansas (13-5)
  16. Alabama (13-5)
  17. Illinois (15-3)
  18. Arkansas (13-5)
  19. Virginia (16-2)
  20. Louisville (13-5)
  21. Clemson (16-3)
  22. Georgia (15-3)
  23. North Carolina (14-4)
  24. Iowa (13-5)
  25. Saint Louis (17-1)

IN: No. 22 Georgia, No. 24 Iowa
OUT: No. 23 Utah State, No. 24 Auburn

