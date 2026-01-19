WEEK 11 FIELD OF 68 TOP 25 POWER RANKINGS

This past weekend featured several upsets and wild games. How did it shape up our rankings?

Here’s the Field of 68’s Week 11 Top 25 Power Rankings:

Arizona (18-0) Michigan (16-1) Duke (17-1) UConn (18-1) Purdue (17-1) Nebraska (18-0) Iowa State (16-2) Gonzaga (19-1) Houston (17-1) Michigan State (16-2) Texas Tech (14-4) BYU (16-2) Florida (13-5) Vanderbilt (16-2) Kansas (13-5) Alabama (13-5) Illinois (15-3) Arkansas (13-5) Virginia (16-2) Louisville (13-5) Clemson (16-3) Georgia (15-3) North Carolina (14-4) Iowa (13-5) Saint Louis (17-1)

IN: No. 22 Georgia, No. 24 Iowa

OUT: No. 23 Utah State, No. 24 Auburn

