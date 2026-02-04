SEC BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

Here’s the daily order thus far:

SEC JOB RANKINGS:



1. Kentucky – 256 (16)

2. Texas – 222

3. Arkansas – 218

4. Tennessee – 212

5. Florida – 210

6. Texas A&M – 148

7. Alabama – 146

8. Missouri – 140

9. Auburn – 138

10. LSU – 110

11. Georgia – 100

12. Vanderbilt – 88

13. Ole Miss – 72

14. Oklahoma – 60

15. Mississippi State – 32

16. South Carolina – 24

WHY IS KENTUCKY THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“It’s the best job in the league and maybe the best in the country. They have the resources, fan support and obviously the money. I’d take that job over any in college basketball.”



“There are so many football schools in the league. Kentucky is really the only clear-cut basketball school. Plus, they had $20 million, their fans are always locked in and the administration has no choice but to support basketball at the highest level.”

WHY IS TEXAS SO HIGH?

“Money. I know it’s not a basketball school, but they still have the money to go get dudes. Chris Beard had that thing rolling, and Rick Barnes did it for a couple decades.”

WHY IS ARKANSAS ONE OF THE TOP JOBS?

“They care about basketball, have an incredibly passionate fan base and have a ton of money.”

