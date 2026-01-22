Bill Self Shares Health Update on Himself and Darryn Peterson
loading...
loading...
The injury bug has once again hit the Kentucky Wildcats. Sophomore forward Kam Williams limped off the court with around 18 minutes left in...
BREAKING: Alabama coach Nate Oats plans to play Charles Bediako on Saturday at home against Tennessee, source told The Field of 68. Bediako, who...
Former Alabama big man Charles Bediako, who started for the 2022–23 Crimson Tide team that earned the No. 1 overall seed, is now eligible to play for...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
College football is officially behind us and all the focus is now on college hoops. Tuesday was a great night to showcase the sport. The Field of...
Illinois guard Kylan Boswell has fractured his right hand and will be out at least a month, head coach Brad Underwood announced on Tuesday. "He'll...
Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance will not play on Wednesday against Texas, head coach Mark Pope told the media on Tuesday. "He's making...
We have another wild college basketball slate this Tuesday night with games extending into the early hours of Wednesday. It should be a lot of fun,...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
USC guard Alijah Arenas is likely to make his college debut Wednesday against Northwestern at home, source told The Field of 68. Arenas, a heralded...
Four ranked teams lost to unranked opponents over the weekend, and there's a shakeup in the national poll because of the results. Here's Monday's...
Louisville star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. is returning to practice this week, he announced on Monday. "One step closer," Brown said. "Been working...
This past weekend featured several upsets and wild games. How did it shape up our rankings? Here's the Field of 68's Week 11 Top 25 Power Rankings:...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin kept it real about the state of his team following an 86-74 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. The Bruins can't guard right...
We had quite the Saturday across college basketball. Let's get into the winners and losers from all the action, and as always be sure to tune into...
Air Force has suspended men's basketball coach Joe Scott indefinitely pending an investigation into the treatment of cadet-athletes, the school...
Be sure to tune into AFTER DARK after the games tonight. Below is today's college basketball viewing guide (all tipoff times ET). TOP FIVE GAMES 12...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
The start of conference play across the country keeps delivering with incredible games every night. Wednesday was no different. Here are The Field...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
The Division I Cabinet approved several key revisions to college basketball's rules on Wednesday, most notably adjusting the transfer portal window....
About five minutes into Kansas' statement 84-63 win over No. 2 Iowa State in Allen Fieldhouse, star guard Darryn Peterson did something we haven't...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
We have another loaded Tuesday night slate of college basketball with two ranked vs. ranked games and several other important conference clashes....