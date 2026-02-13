SoCon Basketball Job Rankings

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

SOCON JOB RANKINGS:



1. Chattanooga – 114 (6)

2. Furman – 108 (4)

3. ETSU – 100 (2)

4. Samford – 84

5. Mercer – 66

6. Wofford – 60

7. UNCG – 56

8. Western Carolina – 36

9. Citadel – 24

10. VMI – 12



WHY IS CHATTANOOGA THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“The facilities, the money, the tradition, location and they can play coaches and players.”



“Great city and winning tradition, can get anyone into school, recent facility upgrades and seem to have a big commitment to NIL.”



WHY IS FURMAN THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“They invest the most, best coach retention, top 2 or 3 rev share in the league, new arena and practice space and an athletic director who is a hoops guy.”



“Resources, top-down alignment. Basketball is definitely the number one priority there. Brand new big-time facility with a great city as well.”

WHY DID YOU PICK ETSU?

Tradition, biggest fan base in league, great facility for this level, top-down alignment with the President and AD to be best at basketball, can get anyone in school and a good rev share number.”

