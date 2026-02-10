SOUTHLAND BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

Here’s the daily order thus far:

SOUTHLAND JOB RANKINGS:



1. McNeese – 216 (18)

2. Stephen F. Austin – 198

3. UTRGV – 164

4. Lamar – 158

5. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 156

6. Incarnate Word – 120

7. New Orleans – 108

8. Nicholls – 66

9. Southeastern Louisiana – 64

10. Northwestern State – 62

11. East Texas A&M – 56

12. Houston Christian – 36



WHY IS MCNEESE THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“NIL, practice facility and an AD that is going all-in for basketball. The administration does a great job on the game-day atmosphere and marketing. Six paid assistant coaches, and the conference tourney is at their place.”



“McNeese has executed a clear vision by investing in facilities, hiring right, and fully supporting the program. They’ve created visible ROI which has led to a sustainable long-term model.”



“The resources, fan support and Heath Schroyer.”

WHAT MAKES STEPHEN F. AUSTIN TOP 2?

“History, NIL. They have a new president and AD last year. Those two are on a mission to make that job what it use to be. The president is really good, and the athletic director is an elite fundraiser. It’s a really good job, not the best location. But everything outside of the location is top tier.”



“Facilities are really nice with a big-time practice facility and they have money. All of their Fall sports won their respective conference championships.”

