SUN BELT BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

Here’s the daily order thus far:

SUN BELT JOB RANKINGS:



1. JMU – 270 (14)

2. Old Dominion – 260 (4)

3. Marshall – 234 (2)

4. Arkansas State – 212

5. Louisiana – 192

6. Appalachian State – 150

7. Georgia State – 148

8. Texas State – 146

9. Troy – 120

10. South Alabama – 114

11. Coastal Carolina – 92

12. Georgia Southern – 80

13. Southern Mississippi – 60

14. Louisiana Monroe – 20

WHY IS JMU THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“Beautiful arena. Fans that support the program. Have heard that they have one of the better rev share budgets. Have been very successful in the past.”



“They have a pretty good rev share number, and have the best facilities in the league.”

WHY DID YOU VOTE ODU NO. 1?

“They have money, set up is incredible with facilities. housing for players, huge recruiting area. Staff size. The administration gets it. They are supported fan wise. They are set up in all regards to be successful. They check every box. None of us have every box checked. They have them all.”

“They have money, have always chartered everything and fans fill their arena every game even years they haven’t been good.”

