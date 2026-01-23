SWAC BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Paul McNeil Jr., NC State Paul McNeil caught fire this week. After a rough start to the month of December and a week where Will...
USC point guard Rodney Rice will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, per release....
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State Thornton has been one of the best point guards in college basketball over the course of the last...
A couple weeks back when Melvin Council was in the midst of a shooting slump, he had a conversation with Kansas legend Mario Chalmers. The former...
NEW YORK -- On paper, it's easy to look at Florida and label them one of the biggest disappointments of the college basketball season. Here are the...
Make sure to check out The Field of 68 After Dark tonight immediately after Florida-UConn ends to get a full recap of tonight's games. 6:30 pm:...
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cameron Boozer, Duke Cam Boozer was our frontrunner in the National Player of the Year rankings last week, and much of it had to...
Kansas fans have gone through a rollercoaster of emotions so far this Sunday. For the first time in seven games, Darryn Peterson took the floor for...
Kentucky point guard Jaland Lowe will play against Gonzaga tonight in Nashville, source told The Field of 68....
The start of this year's college basketball season has been incredible. Throughout the first month of the year, we've have primetime matchups...
One of the more entertaining parts of the early portion of the college basketball season is to pull up KenPom in the morning and take a look at what...
There is a new No. 1 team in America in the Field of 68 college basketball top 25 power rankings. Michigan went into Las Vegas and left with the...
Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger told Field of 68 Tamin Lipsey is a game-time decision today against Creighton. Lipsey suffered a groin injury late...
We're now three weeks into the college basketball season with the always electric Feast Week tipping off today. College basketball fans are foaming...
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: PJ Haggerty, Kansas State If the college basketball season ended today, PJ Haggerty would not only be a first-team All-American,...
Georgetown center Vince Iwuchukwu will be out 6-8 weeks due to a medical procedure, source told The Field of 68. The 7-1 big man will have a...
BYU wing Kennard Davis was taken into custody Thursday morning after a car crash in Provo, per a police statement. He was arrested for allegedly...
Dan Hurley has never been a man to mince words, so when he says he has a "contentious relationship" with starting point guard Silas Demary Jr. on...
We are starting to see some movement in and around the top 25 as some of the best teams in college basketball face-off. Over the weekend, North...
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina Caleb Wilson changed a lot of opinions in his first week as a collegian, averaging 23 points, 5.5...
North Carolina announced on Sunday night that starting guard Seth Trimble has broken a bone in his left forearm and will undergo surgery this week....
Louisville forward Kasean Pryor is expected to play on Thursday against Jackson State, source told The Field of 68. The 6-foot-10 Pryor suffered a...
When Eric Henderson decided that he was leaving South Dakota State for the opportunity to coach Drake, one of the first decisions that he made was...
The SEC is absolutely loaded again this season. Between returning champions, Hall of Fame coaches and 5-star freshman scattered across the league,...
The college basketball season is just a few weeks away, which means that it is time for us to dive deep into a season preview. It’s time to look at...