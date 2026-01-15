Five Takeaways From a Wild Wednesday of College Hoops

The start of conference play across the country keeps delivering with incredible games every night. Wednesday was no different.

Here are The Field of 68’s takeaways from all the action:

COLLEGE HOOPS IS IN A GREAT PLACE

For all the noise surrounding G League players and former NBA draft picks coming to college basketball, and all of the complaining about the state of the game, the start of conference play has reminded us all of this: the sport is in a phenomenal place right now.

Just look at the past two nights we’ve had. Tuesday was incredible with John Blackwell’s game winner to beat Minnesota and several other down-to-the-wire finishes. Then Wednesday night? Three buzzer beaters and three elite windows of college hoops with Arizona, Duke, Michigan and BYU all playing on the West Coast well into the early a.m. on Thursday.

Two of the buzzer beaters we’ve mentioned will be put below, and we’ll get to the third on our next headline. But again — college basketball is in a great place right now and we should be enjoying every second of what’s been an awesome season.

BOOPIE MILLER WINS IT ON A 50 FOOT HEAVE OH MY GOD 🤯🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/Dh5VYhm21e — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 15, 2026

PATTON PINKINS WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR OLE MISS 🔥



REBS UPSET NO. 21 GEORGIA IN OVERTIME 🤯pic.twitter.com/CA4qJz4tjz — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 15, 2026

MALACHI MORENO SAVED KENTUCKY’S SEASON

The other buzzer beater from Wednesday came from Kentucky freshman big man Malachi Moreno.

MALACHI MORENO WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR KENTUCKY ON AN INCREDIBLE PLAY 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/PbMYEgkywz — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 15, 2026

Funny enough, the plan wasn’t even for Moreno to take the final shot — Mark Pope wanted it to go to Otega Oweh for a catch and shoot. But Moreno hit the shot, and it may have just saved Kentucky’s season.

Let’s face it, right now the Wildcats’ resume lacks a marquee win. Indiana is okay. St. John’s is okay. But neither of those teams are considered Quad 1A opponents. If Kentucky had lost, it would’ve been staring at possibly missing the tournament if it didn’t turn things around in a big way.

For now, the Wildcats sit at 11-6, 2-2 in the SEC with a No. 27 ranking on Kenpom. You’d have to think they’d be on the right side of the bubble if the season ended today, but they’ll have to keep it up. The SEC isn’t as good as it was last year, but its still deep, and being down Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quanitance (as of late) will make every game a battle.

THE SEC IS WIDE OPEN

The SEC might be the hardest conference in college basketball to figure out right now.

A week ago, Vanderbilt and Alabama were seen by most as the top contenders for the crown, with Arkansas and Florida lurking close behind. Right now, it’s almost impossible to pick who will come out on top and win the regular season crown.

The Commodores finally dropped a game on Wednesday to Texas, 80-64, and their lack of a presence inside showed. Alabama has lost two of three games. Arkansas won big on Wednesday, defeating South Carolina 108-74, but the Razorbacks were just blown out by Auburn last week. Florida is rolling as of late, but Xaivian Lee still hasn’t come around and the Gators stumbled a bit out of the gate.

Then you have the middle of the league. Texas now has two wins in a row against Alabama and Vanderbilt. Missouri has completely flipped its season with wins over Florida, Kentucky and a 84-74 victory over Auburn on Wednesday. Ole Miss is starting to get it going, defeating Georgia in overtime, 97-95. Then you have teams like Tennessee and Auburn who have been ranked this season, and teams like Texas A&M who are off to a great start in conference play.

The bubble in this league is going to be very interesting come March, and right now pretty much every team is alive for a bid besides South Carolina and Mississippi State. Craziness.

EBUKA OKORIE SHOULD BE IN ALL-AMERICAN CONVERSATION

Forget one of the best freshman in the country, Stanford point guard Ebuka Okorie is playing like one of the best PLAYERS in the country, point blank period. His masterclass to upset North Carolina 95-90 on Wednesday was just the latest proof.

Okorie poured in a Stanford freshman record 36 points and dished out nine assists with one turnovers en route to the victory. The Tar Heels played drop coverage, blitzed him on ball screens. They tried literally everything to slow him down.

It didn’t matter.

Masterful performance from Stanford’s superstar Ebuka Okorie in Stanford’s win vs UNC:



36 Points

3 rebounds

9 Assists (1 TO)

12/20 FG

3/5 3PT

9/11 FT



Okorie is special and he continues to showcase the ability to split gaps, create advantages out of nothing. Killed UNC tonight… pic.twitter.com/CGGWlUiNeP — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) January 15, 2026

“I thought we had one of the best players in the gym tonight,” Stanford coach Kyle Smith said postgame of Okorie. “I’ll put no limit on him, no ceiling. Let’s see how good you can get. I’ve told him the whole time, ‘Just enjoy the moment, stay in the moment and you’ll rise to the occasion.’ And he has.”

The win gives Stanford four-straight home victories vs. ranked teams, and this one is even more incredible considering the Cardinal were without their second leading scorer, senior forward Chisom Okpara, due to a lower leg injury.

All in all, Smith has done quite the job this season. As Kevin Sweeney mentioned on X, Stanford beat North Carolina’s $14 million roster with Okorie, a freshman ranked outside the top-100, 20 points from a Division II transfer (Jeremy Dent-Smith), and then 20+ minutes and meaningful contributions from a former preferred walk-on (Benny Gealer) and Division III transfer (AJ Rohosy).

Duke comes to town on Saturday, and if the Cardinals can pull that one off, it’ll be a party in the Bay Area and Stanford (14-4, 3-2 ACC) will surely be dancing come March.

CAM BOOZER IS THE SPORT’S MOST DOMINANT PLAYER

Duke once again got off to slow start in its 71-56 road win over Cal, but once the Blue Devils turned it on in the second half, they cruised to victory. Cam Boozer was a huge part in the separation late.

The freshman forward finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, both game highs to lead Duke. And it was just the latest reminder that Boozer has been one of the most dominant players in the sport all year long.

There were times in that second half where Boozer completely imposed his will. You couldn’t move him off his spot, and if you tried, he was going to the line for an and-1 opportunity. He’s so strong, so composed and just knows how to win.

Boozer now sits at No. 7 in the nation in scoring (22.8 ppg), top-25 in rebounds (9.7 rpg) and top-40 in field goal percentage (57.8%). If he’s not your National Player of the Year to this point, I’m not sure you’re watching.

MORE QUICK HITTERS FROM WEDNESDAY’S ACTION

Sophomore point guard Christian Anderson and junior forward JT Toppin were both sensational for Texas Tech in its win over 88-74 home win over Utah. Toppin finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks, an utterly ridiculous line, and Anderson followed with 26 points and 10 assists. Not sure there’s a better point guard/big man duo in the country.

Arizona was tested against Arizona State, narrowly defeating the Sun Devils 89-82 thanks to a late-game spurt and shooting 67% in the second half. It wasn’t the best game Arizona has played this season, but Jaden Bradley once again hit a clutch shot late, still proving he’s one of the best closers in the sport. And Koa Peat was sensational with 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. This team is No. 1 for a reason, and even without their best stuff defensively, they found a way to win.

It was a battle between elite point guards in West Lafayette, and Braden Smith got the last laugh over Bennett Stirtz with Purdue topping Iowa, 79-72. Smith had team-high 16 points and eight assists and made all the key plays in the second half to pull away. He sent the message who’s still top dog in the conference.

The success of Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler has been discussed time and time again this season, but it’s truly incredible what he’s doing on a nightly basis considering he flew completely under-the-radar as a prospect. After scoring a team-high 22 points to help beat Northwestern 79-68, Wagler is now averaging 19.2 points in Big Ten play. Just elite stuff, and Brad Underwood said postgame he was playing through some back spasms on Wednesday night.

It was a struggle shooting the basketball for Michigan on Wednesday with just a 5-of-23 (22%) clip from 3-point range. But their bruising frontcourt and rebounding will always travel, and it did to hand Washington an 82-72 loss in Seattle. The big three down low of Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson combined for 50 points, 25 rebounds and five blocks while shooting 57.9% from the field. Washington was simply outmatched.

BYU got a hell of a fight from TCU, but another big performance from the potential No. 1 pick helped the Cougars avoid the upset and hold serve at home, 76-70. Freshman forward AJ Dybantsa poured in 25 points with a few of his buckets coming on tough and-1 mid-range jumpers. He’s off to a great start in Big 12 play and will only continue to get better. That’s a scary thought.

Utah State is rolling and picked up a 71-62 win over Nevada to move to 15-1 on the season. The Aggies are up to No. 22 on Kenpom.

