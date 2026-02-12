Jerome Tang after loss to Cincinnati: 'These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform'

Following Kansas State’s 91-62 home loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday, head coach Jerome Tang expressed his frustrations during the postgame press conference and only took two questions.

“This was embarrassing,” Tang said. “These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform. There will be very few of them in it next year. Like, I’m embarrassed for the University. I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. It is just ridiculous.

“We got practice at 6 am tomorrow morning and we will get this thing right. I have no answer, no words, so you guys have two questions. Whoever wants to ask two questions, I’ll answer them to the best of my ability, but right now I’m liked — pissed.”

Cincinnati ranks 15th in Big 12 scoring average (68.8 points), but the Bearcats had their second-most efficient night of the season to hang 91 points on the Wildcats. There was little to know resistance by Kansas State’s defense, and there were even some egregious missed free throw blockouts.

“These dudes got to have some pride man,” Tang said. “It means something to wear the K-State uniform. It means something to put on this purple. Everything this university is about and all it’s been about and why I love this place — they don’t love this place. So they don’t deserve to be here.”

Jerome Tang postgame:



Kansas State (10-14, 1-10 Big 12) has now lost three straight home games by at least 24 points, becoming only the second power league school to ever have such a streak. No wonder the students were wearing paper bags on their heads.

“I’d wear a paper bag too if I was them,” Tang said.

