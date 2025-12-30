Texas A&M's Mackenzie Mgbako to miss remainder of season

Texas A&M wing Mackenzie Mgbako will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season with a foot injury, head coach Bucky McMillan said on Monday.

Before the season in September, Mgbako suffered a Jones fracture in his foot, and the injury required surgery and held him out the first five games of the year. He re-injured the foot and will need another surgery.

“It won’t be a — he’s probably been playing hurt on it,” McMillan said. “They’re going to kind of have to do something to it that’ll help it. It won’t be a longterm deal, it won’t affect his career, but he’ll be out the rest of the season.”

McMillan continued: “It’s re-fractured, and so they’ll end up having to put a plate in there to support it, which is a common surgery, not like tearing an ACL where you hold your breath. This will be something when he’s back healthy he’ll be just as good as new.”

The 6-9 forward transferred to Texas A&M this offseason from Indiana. He played in six games for the Aggies, averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. Formerly a five-star recruit, Mgbako was set to be a key piece for Texas A&M this season, and the Aggies were 6-1 with him in the lineup.

“As much as he wants to be out here, you obviously can’t play with a broken foot,” McMillan said. “I’d be lying if I said we’re not going to miss him. He’s obviously a very good player. Two of the three games we lost, we lost without him. And so he’s an impact to our team in a lot of ways.

“That being said, hey, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We just got to step it up — our players, our coaches and our fans. We’re going to need everybody because we’re going through the gauntlet of SEC play without one of our really good players. And we don’t want to make any excuses. We want to find a way.”

Texas A&M finished its non-conference slate with a 10-3 record after defeating Prairie View A&M, 111-82 on Monday.

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram