Six Takeaways From Tuesday's College Basketball Slate

The month of February is here, meaning March Madness is right around the corner. Every game from here on out will carry major weight on Selection Sunday, and Tuesday night was no different.

Here’s the Field of 68’s takeaways from the slate:

What Jon Scheyer’s doing at Duke is not normal

After Tuesday’s 67-49 win over Boston College, Duke is now 29-1 in its last 30 ACC games, and the Blue Devils became the first program in the last 58 years to start 10-0 in ACC play in consecutive seasons.

Head coach Jon Scheyer has Duke (21-1, 10-0 ACC) looking like a Final Four contender once again, just a year removed from making it with Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. Scheyer got his feet wet his first two years at the helm with berths in the 2023 Sweet Sixteen and 2024 Elite Eight.

But since then, Duke’s been completely dominant. And the bottom line is this: what Scheyer’s doing right now is not normal.

If you look around college basketball, it hasn’t always worked out for long-time assistants taking over for legends. Just look to Kyle Neptune, who went 54-47 in three seasons with no NCAA Tournament appearances taking over Villanova for Jay Wright. It hasn’t been smooth for Hubert Davis leading North Carolina after Roy Williams, either, or Steven Pearl so far in his first year taking over for his father, Bruce, at Auburn.

But Scheyer? He’s made winning look easy, and the Duke program hasn’t lost a step since Coach K left. It’s just remarkable the job he’s doing.

UConn’s Braylon Mullins is ‘just getting started‘

We know UConn freshman wing Braylon Mullins as the “bringer of rain” because of his elite 3-point shooting ability, but on Tuesday night he was also the “bringer of thunder.”

Braylon Mullins with the block ➡️ SLAM



It’s 10-0 UConn 😳 pic.twitter.com/kDn4501APz — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 4, 2026

For the night, Mullins finished with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists as UConn rolled against Xavier, 92-60. The freshman continues to grow game after game, and the more comfortable he becomes, the more dangerous the Huskies (22-1, 12-0 Big East) will be.

“I think he’s just getting started,” head coach Dan Hurley said of Mullins postgame. “He has such a small circle and he’s not on social media and he doesn’t have a million people in his ear in his family’s ear. He’s just like — that’s what tells me the guy is going to just keep surging. I think you’re going to see even more dynamic nights from him… I think you’re going to see this guy on the rim a lot more, mixed in with bomb threes, great pull up game, clever passer. And the guy guards.”

“That guy is a warrior,” big man Tarris Reed added. “He’s a dog. He’s one of the best freshmen if not the best freshman in the country.”

UConn has it rolling right now, and the matchup on Friday against St. John’s will be appointment television.

Will Wade called it

When Will Wade was hired this offseason at NC State, he made his expectations in year one clear.

“This is not a rebuild,” he said in his introductory press conference. “We’re going to be in the top part of the ACC next year, and we’re going to the NCAA Tournament.”

Turns out, he was right.

After Tuesday’s 84-83 win at SMU, in which NC State used a 20-4 run and scored on 10 consecutive possessions to take control late, Wade has his group sitting at 17-6 overall and 8-2 in the ACC.

That’s good for third in the conference, and the Wolfpack have now gone 6-0 on the road in ACC play. Pretty remarkable.

“We heard all the chatter about how we’ve been beating up on the bottom of the league, right?,” Wade said postgame. “Well, we’ve now beaten two of the top teams in the league [Clemson/SMU] on the road.”

Per ESPN analytics, NC State has the second-toughest remaining schedule in the ACC, so Wade’s group will have to keep it up. But for all the noise surrounding a slowish start by the Wolfpack, to be in the position they are now is quite the story.

“We didn’t overreact to the bad losses we had,” senior wing Darrion Williams said. “We just stayed the course and kept doing what we’re doing. I don’t think anything really changed. We just started playing harder as a team.”

Nate Ament’s growth continues to lift Tennessee

Tennessee (16-6, 6-3 SEC) continued its four-game winning streak on Tuesday night by defeating Ole Miss at home, 84-66. The Vols are playing their best basketball of the season as of late and are starting to get themselves back in the SEC regular season title race after starting conference play 2-3.

The biggest reason for their recent success? Freshman wing Nate Ament, who’s really starting to see the game and play like the top five prospect he was tabbed as coming into college.

Here’s a look at Ament’s last four games during the win streak:

28 pts, 6 rebs, 4 ast, 9/15 FG, 2/4 3FG vs. Ole Miss.

22 pts, 8 rebs, 1 ast, 4/16 FG, 2/6 3FG vs. Auburn.

19 pts, 6 rebs, 3 ast, 7/18 FG, 2/5 3FG at Georgia.

29 pts, 7 rebs, 3 ast, 10/20 FG, 2/3 3FG at Alabama.

If he continues to play like this, there’s no doubt that Tennessee can make a run here to end the season and be one of the toughest outs in March.

USC’s Alijah Arenas has arrived

We’ve seen the impact freshman have made this season across college basketball, from Cam Boozer at Duke, to AJ Dybantsa at BYU, to Keaton Wagler at Illinois.

Now, USC’s touted frosh Alijah Arenas has arrived. The guard had dealt with multiple injuries in the preseason causing him to miss time, and Tuesday was only his fifth game in college.

But man… 29 points and six rebounds to beat Indiana on Tuesday? What a way to introduce yourself to the country, and if it weren’t for Arenas, USC doesn’t close out the Hoosiers.

Alijah Arenas went off for 29 points in just his 5th game back 😳🔥 @alijah0arenas pic.twitter.com/B1PUmIKS7P — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) February 4, 2026

USC (17-6, 6-6 Big Ten) is firmly on the bubble and couldn’t afford to drop that one at home. Arenas’ outing could perhaps be a turning point for the Trojans. They’ll just need Chad Baker-Mazara, who left in the second half on Tuesday, to stay healthy.

Miami OH & Saint Louis could run the table

Saint Louis and Miami OH both continued their storybook seasons on Tuesday night with wins over Davidson and Buffalo, respectively.

There’s a real shot both run the table to end the year.

If it happens, there’s no doubt both teams should be in the NCAA Tournament field, regardless of what happens in the conference tournaments.

MORE NOTABLE RESULTS

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram