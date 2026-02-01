UMKC Set To Hire Former Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon

UMKC is set to announce former Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon as its head coach, source told The Field of 68.

Turgeon, 60, is from Kansas and played for the Jayhawks.

He has been out of college hoops since 2021, when he parted ways with Maryland after more than a decade at the helm. Turgeon took the Terps to five NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 in 2016.

He’ll replace Marvin Menzies, who will depart after the season. Menzies has been the head coach at UMKC the past four years.

It’s a 5-year deal for Turgeon at UMKC, per source. Menzies will finish the season and Turgeon will officially begin his duties once the season is over.

This story will be updated with UMKC’s official announcement.

