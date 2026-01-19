USC's Five-Star Recruit Alijah Arenas Likely to Make Debut Wednesday

USC guard Alijah Arenas is likely to make his college debut Wednesday against Northwestern at home, source told The Field of 68.

Arenas, a heralded recruit and the son of former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas, has been out all season after suffering a torn meniscus in July.

The 6-foot-6 Arenas is a big-time talent who, like his father, can really score. He averaged 30.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season at Chatsworth High School in California and scored a CIF record 3,002 points in just three seasons.

The road to get back on the court has been a long one for the former five-star recruit. After reclassifying and committing to USC in January, Arenas was in a serious car crash in April. He didn’t suffer any major bodily injuries and recovered, but not too long after, he ended up tearing his meniscus in July practice.

“I don’t know if anybody’s had it any harder than getting in a car accident where you almost don’t make it out, practicing one time and then having what could potentially be a season-ending injury,” USC head coach Eric Musselman told The Field of 68 at Big Ten media day. “That’s a lot to go through.”

Arenas’ arrival also comes at a good time, as the Trojans lost point guard Rodney Rice for the season a few weeks ago due to a shoulder injury. Musselman previously said he planned on using Arenas at the point guard some coming into the season, and that’s now a role USC desperately needs filled.

His scoring and playmaking should instantly impact the Trojans.

USC and Northwestern will tipoff in Los Angeles at 11 pm ET on BTN.

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram