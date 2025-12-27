Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins out indefinitely with torn meniscus

Vanderbilt point guard Frankie Collins will be out indefinitely with a torn meniscus, per Joe Tipton.

In nine games this season off the bench, Collins has averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 assists. He’s been a key veteran presence to help lead the second unit.

Collins has already had successful surgery. The 23-year-old guard is in his fifth season of college hoops.

The point guard played in nine games for TCU last year before suffering a season-ending injury. This is yet another tough break for Collins.

Guards Duke Miles and Tyler Tanner will have to continue to perform for the 12-0 Commodores.

