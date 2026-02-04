College Basketball Viewing Guide: Several Huge Mid-Major Games and P5 Clashes Headline Wednesday

We have a loaded slate for the first Wednesday of February with several important mid-major games and power conference clashes.

Here’s the Field of 68’s viewing guide (all times ET):

TOP FIVE GAMES

6:30 pm: Seton Hall (16-6, 6-5) at Villanova (16-5, 7-3), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Villanova -7.5

: Villanova -7.5 BetMGM Total : 134.5

: 134.5 KenPom: Villanova 69, Seton Hall 61

If Seton Hall wants to make the NCAA Tournament, this is almost a must-win, but it won’t be easy against the Wildcats. The Pirates are great at causing havoc, ranking first in block percentage defense and second in steal percentage defense, but Villanova is top-25 nationally offensively in both those categories. Something’s got to give.

7 pm: UCF (17-4, 6-3) at No. 8 Houston (19-2, 7-1), FS1

BetMGM Line : Houston -14.5

: Houston -14.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Houston 81, UCF 68

UCF comes in off a huge win against Texas Tech and as winners of three-straight. The offense has really been clicking for the Knights, but they haven’t seen a defense quite like Houston’s. The Cougs will try to suffocate and make life difficult for UCF guards Themus Fulks and Riley Kugel.

7 pm: Texas A&M (17-4, 7-1) at Alabama (14-7, 4-4), SECN

BetMGM Line : Alabama -8.5

: Alabama -8.5 BetMGM Total : 179.5

: 179.5 KenPom: Alabama 91, Texas A&M 85

The Aggies have a chance to remain in first place of the SEC and step on the throats of an Alabama team struggling to find itself. A win here, and we could start talking about Texas A&M pushing for a protected seed. The Tide have several players listed on the SEC Injury Report.

9 pm: No. 16 BYU (17-4, 5-3) at Oklahoma State (15-6, 3-5), FS1

BetMGM Line : BYU -6.5

: BYU -6.5 BetMGM Total : 169.5

: 169.5 KenPom: BYU 87, Oklahoma State 82

Potential No. 1 overall 2026 NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa and BYU have dropped the last two games and are looking to rebound in Stillwater, but Oklahoma State will be a hungry team. A marquee win would do wonders for the Cowboys’ NCAA Tournament resume.

11 pm: Utah State (18-3, 9-2) at New Mexico (18-4, 9-2), FS1

BetMGM Line : New Mexico -1.5

: New Mexico -1.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: New Mexico 78, Utah State 76

The Pit is going to be a madhouse, and this game will have a HUGE impact on deciding the Mountain West’s regular season champion. If you can stay awake, this is a game you won’t want to miss.

MORE GAMES TO WATCH

7 pm: No. 10 Michigan State (19-3, 9-2) at Minnesota (10-12, 3-8), BTN

BetMGM Line : Michigan state -8.5

: Michigan state -8.5 BetMGM Total : 131.5

: 131.5 KenPom: Michigan State 70, Minnesota 60

7 pm: Notre Dame (11-11, 2-7) at No. 24 Louisville (15-6, 5-4), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Louisville -17.5

: Louisville -17.5 BetMGM Total : 155.5

: 155.5 KenPom: Louisville 83, Notre Dame 69

7 pm: Butler (13-9, 4-7) at Providence (9-13, 2-9), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Providence -3.5

: Providence -3.5 BetMGM Total : 170.5

: 170.5 KenPom: Providence 89, Butler 85

7 pm: George Washington (13-9, 4-5) at Saint Joe’s (14-8, 6-3), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : George Washington -2.5

: George Washington -2.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 KenPom: George Washington 79, Saint Joe’s 75

7 pm: Tulsa (19-3, 7-2) at Florida Atlantic (14-9, 6-4), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Tulsa -1.5

: Tulsa -1.5 BetMGM Total : 163.5

: 163.5 KenPom: Tulsa 84, FAU 82

7 pm: Furman (16-7, 7-3) at East Tennessee State (16-7, 8-2), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : ETSU -6.5

: ETSU -6.5 BetMGM Total : 142.5

: 142.5 KenPom: ETSU 75, Furman 69

7:30 pm: Creighton (12-10, 6-5) at Georgetown (12-10, 4-7), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Georgetown -1.5

: Georgetown -1.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 KenPom: Georgetown 75, Creighton 73

8 pm: Colorado (13-9, 3-6) at Baylor (12-9, 2-7), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Baylor -6.5

: Baylor -6.5 BetMGM Total : 158.5

: 158.5 KenPom: Baylor 85, 79

8 pm: Georgia Tech (11-11, 2-7) at California (16-6, 4-5), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : California -9.5

: California -9.5 BetMGM Total : 152.5

: 152.5 KenPom: California 79, Georgia Tech 68

8 pm: Lipscomb (15-8, 8-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay (15-6, 9-1), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Austin Peay -3.5

: Austin Peay -3.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 KenPom: Austin Peay 76, Lipscomb 74

9 pm: Northwestern (10-12, 2-9) at No. 5 Illinois (19-3, 10-1), BTN

BetMGM Line : Illinois -15.5

: Illinois -15.5 BetMGM Total : 151.5

: 151.5 KenPom: Illinois 84, Northwestern 68

9 pm: Oklahoma (11-11, 1-8) at Kentucky (15-7, 6-3), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Kentucky -9.5

: Kentucky -9.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Kentucky 81, Oklahoma 71

10 pm: No. 20 Clemson (18-4, 8-1) at Stanford (14-8, 3-6), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Clemson -3.5

: Clemson -3.5 BetMGM Total : 135.5

: 135.5 KenPom: Clemson 71, Stanford 67

11 pm: Iowa (16-5, 6-4) at Washington (12-10, 4-7), BTN

BetMGM Line : Iowa -1.5

: Iowa -1.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 KenPom: Iowa 71, Washington 69

