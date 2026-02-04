College Basketball Viewing Guide: Several Huge Mid-Major Games and P5 Clashes Headline Wednesday
We have a loaded slate for the first Wednesday of February with several important mid-major games and power conference clashes.
Here’s the Field of 68’s viewing guide (all times ET):
TOP FIVE GAMES
6:30 pm: Seton Hall (16-6, 6-5) at Villanova (16-5, 7-3), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: Villanova -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 134.5
- KenPom: Villanova 69, Seton Hall 61
If Seton Hall wants to make the NCAA Tournament, this is almost a must-win, but it won’t be easy against the Wildcats. The Pirates are great at causing havoc, ranking first in block percentage defense and second in steal percentage defense, but Villanova is top-25 nationally offensively in both those categories. Something’s got to give.
7 pm: UCF (17-4, 6-3) at No. 8 Houston (19-2, 7-1), FS1
- BetMGM Line: Houston -14.5
- BetMGM Total: 148.5
- KenPom: Houston 81, UCF 68
UCF comes in off a huge win against Texas Tech and as winners of three-straight. The offense has really been clicking for the Knights, but they haven’t seen a defense quite like Houston’s. The Cougs will try to suffocate and make life difficult for UCF guards Themus Fulks and Riley Kugel.
7 pm: Texas A&M (17-4, 7-1) at Alabama (14-7, 4-4), SECN
- BetMGM Line: Alabama -8.5
- BetMGM Total: 179.5
- KenPom: Alabama 91, Texas A&M 85
The Aggies have a chance to remain in first place of the SEC and step on the throats of an Alabama team struggling to find itself. A win here, and we could start talking about Texas A&M pushing for a protected seed. The Tide have several players listed on the SEC Injury Report.
9 pm: No. 16 BYU (17-4, 5-3) at Oklahoma State (15-6, 3-5), FS1
- BetMGM Line: BYU -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 169.5
- KenPom: BYU 87, Oklahoma State 82
Potential No. 1 overall 2026 NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa and BYU have dropped the last two games and are looking to rebound in Stillwater, but Oklahoma State will be a hungry team. A marquee win would do wonders for the Cowboys’ NCAA Tournament resume.
11 pm: Utah State (18-3, 9-2) at New Mexico (18-4, 9-2), FS1
- BetMGM Line: New Mexico -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 157.5
- KenPom: New Mexico 78, Utah State 76
The Pit is going to be a madhouse, and this game will have a HUGE impact on deciding the Mountain West’s regular season champion. If you can stay awake, this is a game you won’t want to miss.
MORE GAMES TO WATCH
7 pm: No. 10 Michigan State (19-3, 9-2) at Minnesota (10-12, 3-8), BTN
- BetMGM Line: Michigan state -8.5
- BetMGM Total: 131.5
- KenPom: Michigan State 70, Minnesota 60
7 pm: Notre Dame (11-11, 2-7) at No. 24 Louisville (15-6, 5-4), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Louisville -17.5
- BetMGM Total: 155.5
- KenPom: Louisville 83, Notre Dame 69
7 pm: Butler (13-9, 4-7) at Providence (9-13, 2-9), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: Providence -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 170.5
- KenPom: Providence 89, Butler 85
7 pm: George Washington (13-9, 4-5) at Saint Joe’s (14-8, 6-3), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: George Washington -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 154.5
- KenPom: George Washington 79, Saint Joe’s 75
7 pm: Tulsa (19-3, 7-2) at Florida Atlantic (14-9, 6-4), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Tulsa -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 163.5
- KenPom: Tulsa 84, FAU 82
7 pm: Furman (16-7, 7-3) at East Tennessee State (16-7, 8-2), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: ETSU -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 142.5
- KenPom: ETSU 75, Furman 69
7:30 pm: Creighton (12-10, 6-5) at Georgetown (12-10, 4-7), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: Georgetown -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 146.5
- KenPom: Georgetown 75, Creighton 73
8 pm: Colorado (13-9, 3-6) at Baylor (12-9, 2-7), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: Baylor -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 158.5
- KenPom: Baylor 85, 79
8 pm: Georgia Tech (11-11, 2-7) at California (16-6, 4-5), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: California -9.5
- BetMGM Total: 152.5
- KenPom: California 79, Georgia Tech 68
8 pm: Lipscomb (15-8, 8-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay (15-6, 9-1), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Austin Peay -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 154.5
- KenPom: Austin Peay 76, Lipscomb 74
9 pm: Northwestern (10-12, 2-9) at No. 5 Illinois (19-3, 10-1), BTN
- BetMGM Line: Illinois -15.5
- BetMGM Total: 151.5
- KenPom: Illinois 84, Northwestern 68
9 pm: Oklahoma (11-11, 1-8) at Kentucky (15-7, 6-3), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Kentucky -9.5
- BetMGM Total: 153.5
- KenPom: Kentucky 81, Oklahoma 71
10 pm: No. 20 Clemson (18-4, 8-1) at Stanford (14-8, 3-6), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: Clemson -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 135.5
- KenPom: Clemson 71, Stanford 67
11 pm: Iowa (16-5, 6-4) at Washington (12-10, 4-7), BTN
- BetMGM Line: Iowa -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 139.5
- KenPom: Iowa 71, Washington 69
