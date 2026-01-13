College Basketball Viewing Guide: Two Top 25 Games Headline Tuesday's Action

It should be a great night of college hoops. Be sure to tune into AFTER DARK after the games. All tipoff times are ET.

TOP FOUR GAMES

7 pm: No. 16 Virginia (14-2) at No. 20 Louisville (12-4), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Louisville -4.5

: Louisville -4.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 KenPom: Louisville 80, Virginia 77

Ryan Odom has it rolling right now, but this will be the first road test for his Cavaliers against a ranked opponent. One thing to watch is if Virginia can limit Louisville’s dangerous outside shooting. The Cardinals attempt 54.1% of their shots from deep, No. 1 in the country, but the Cavaliers rank top 12 in 3-point percentage defense. Injury wise, Louisville will still be without star freshman point guard Mikel Brown once again, but Ryan Conwell was listed as probable on the ACC Injury Report. Virginia’s Jacari White is also probable.

7 pm: Indiana (12-4) at No. 12 Michigan State (14-2), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Michigan State -6.5

: Michigan State -6.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: Michigan State 74, Indiana 67

Another first year head coach, Darian DeVries, will be taking his Hoosiers into a hostile environment tonight. This game’s intriguing because both teams have opposite strengths. Michigan State wants to beat you up in the paint, while Indiana has elite shooters like Tucker DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson, but not much size down low. These contrasting styles could make for a great basketball game, and both teams will have their full complement of players.

8 pm: No. 3 UConn (16-1) at No. 25 Seton Hall (14-2), truTV

BetMGM Line : UConn -5.5

: UConn -5.5 BetMGM Total : 131.5

: 131.5 KenPom: UConn 68, Seton Hall 63

The Pirates are RANKED for the first time since 2022, and they’re looking to beat UConn at the Prudential Center for a fifth consecutive season. If Shaheen Holloway’s group does it this year, that building and South Orange will be on fire. The Pirates have the No. 1 steal and block percentage defense via Kenpom. Creating havoc will be key against the Huskies.

9pm: No. 2 Iowa State (16-0) at Kansas (11-5), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Iowa State -3.5

: Iowa State -3.5 BetMGM Total : 151.5

: 151.5 KenPom: Iowa State 75, Kansas 71

Kansas is stumbling to start Big 12 play and can’t seem to figure out its defense. But Allen Fieldhouse is Allen Fieldhouse, and even against a loaded Iowa State team, the Jayhawks have a chance. Melvin Council, Darryn Peterson and Tre White have to hit some outside shots to win, and Kansas will also need to take care of the ball. Even if the Jayhawks do those two things, Iowa State’s going to be hard to take down. Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson are a load to deal with, and Killyan Toure is capable of locking down Peterson. This should be a thrilling game with a crazy atmosphere.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

6:30 pm: Villanova (13-3) at Providence (8-8), FS1

BetMGM Line : Villanova -2.5

: Villanova -2.5 BetMGM Total : 158.5

: 158.5 KenPom: Villanova 80, Providence 78

7 pm: Texas A&M (13-3) at No. 24 Tennessee (11-5), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Tennessee -9.5

: Tennessee -9.5 BetMGM Total : 160.5

: 160.5 KenPom: Tennessee 82, Texas A&M 74

7 pm: Wisconsin (11-5) at Minnesota (10-6), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Wisconsin -1.5

: Wisconsin -1.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: Wisconsin 73, Minnesota 70

7 pm: Miami (14-2) at Notre Dame (10-6), ESPNU

BetMGM Line : Miami -4.5

: Miami -4.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: Miami 73, Notre Dame 72

8:30 pm: West Virginia (11-5) at No. 7 Houston (16-1), FS1

BetMGM Line : Houston -14.5

: Houston -14.5 BetMGM Total : 128.5

: 128.5 KenPom: Houston 70, West Virginia 58

9 pm: No. 18 Alabama (11-5) at Mississippi State (10-6), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Alabama -3.5

: Alabama -3.5 BetMGM Total : 174.5

: 174.5 KenPom: Alabama 88, Mississippi State 82

9 pm: No. 19 Florida (11-5) at Oklahoma (11-5), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Florida -6.5

: Florida -6.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Florida 80, Oklahoma 74

9 pm: Oregon (8-8) at No. 8 Nebraska (16-0), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Nebraska -10.5

: Nebraska -10.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 KenPom: Nebraska 80, Oregon 67

9 pm: Baylor (10-5) at Oklahoma State (13-3), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Baylor -1.5

: Baylor -1.5 BetMGM Total : 165.5

: 165.5 KenPom: Oklahoma State 86, Baylor 85

9 pm: Grand Canyon (10-5) at New Mexico (13-3), Mountain West Network

BetMGM Line : New Mexico -7.5

: New Mexico -7.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: New Mexico 74, Grand Canyon 66

10:30 pm: Maryland (7-9) at USC (13-3), FS1

BetMGM Line : USC -9.5

: USC -9.5 BetMGM Total : 149.5

: 149.5 KenPom: USC 81, Maryland 70

11 pm: Saint Mary’s (16-2) at San Francisco (12-7), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Saint Mary’s -6.5

: Saint Mary’s -6.5 BetMGM Total : 140.5

: 140.5 KenPom: Saint Mary’s 73, San Francisco 68

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram