College Basketball Viewing Guide: Purdue-Nebraska Headlines Tuesday's Packed Slate

There are some big time games in the Big Ten conference and across the country on Tuesday night.

Here’s the Field of 68’s viewing guide (all times ET):

TOP FOUR GAMES

7 pm: No. 13 Purdue (19-4, 9-3) at No. 7 Nebraska (21-2, 10-2), FS1

BetMGM Line : Nebraska -1.5

: Nebraska -1.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Nebraska 74, Purdue 71

7 pm: No. 19 Vanderbilt (19-4, 6-4) at Auburn (14-9, 5-5), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Auburn -4.5

: Auburn -4.5 BetMGM Total : 162.5

: 162.5 KenPom: Auburn 82, Vanderbilt 81

7 pm: No. 11 North Carolina (19-4, 7-3) at Miami (18-5, 7-3), ESPN

BetMGM Line : North Carolina -1.5

: North Carolina -1.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Miami 79, North Carolina 78

8 pm: Wisconsin (16-7, 8-4) at No. 8 Illinois (20-4, 11-2), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Illinois -10.5

: Illinois -10.5 BetMGM Total : 152.5

: 152.5 KenPom: Illinois 85, Wisconsin 72

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

7 pm: No. 22 BYU (17-6, 5-5) at Baylor (13-10, 3-8), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : BYU -3.5

: BYU -3.5 BetMGM Total : 158.5

: 158.5 KenPom: BYU 82, Baylor 81

7 pm: No. 15 Virginia (20-3, 9-2) at Florida State (11-12, 4-6), ESPNU

BetMGM Line : Virginia -7.5

: Virginia -7.5 BetMGM Total : 151.5

: 151.5 KenPom: Virginia 81, Florida State 72

7 pm: Notre Dame (11-13, 2-9) at SMU (16-7, 5-5), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : SMU -11.5

: SMU -11.5 BetMGM Total : 152.5

: 152.5 KenPom: SMU 81, Notre Dame 71

7:30 pm: Marquette (9-15, 4-9) at Villanova (18-5, 9-3), TNT

BetMGM Line : Villanova -9.5

: Villanova -9.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 KenPom: Villanova 78, Marquette 65

9 pm: No. 5 Iowa State (21-2, 8-2) at TCU (14-9, 4-6), FS1

BetMGM Line : Iowa State -6.5

: Iowa State -6.5 BetMGM Total : 147.5

: 147.5 KenPom: Iowa State 76, TCU 67

9 pm: No. 4 Duke (21-2, 10-1) at Pittsburgh (9-15, 2-9), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Duke -17.5

: Duke -17.5 BetMGM Total : 136.5

: 136.5 KenPom: Duke 76, Pittsburgh 61

9 pm: No. 21 Arkansas (17-6, 7-3) at LSU (14-9, 2-8), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Arkansas -5.5

: Arkansas -5.5 BetMGM Total : 159.5

: 159.5 KenPom: Arkansas 83, LSU 80

9 pm: No. 3 Houston (21-2, 9-1) at Utah (9-14, 1-9), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Houston -17.5

: Houston -17.5 BetMGM Total : 143.5

: 143.5 KenPom: Houston 79, Utah 65

9 pm: Oklahoma State (16-7, 4-6) at Arizona State (12-12, 3-8), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Arizona State -3.5

: Arizona State -3.5 BetMGM Total : 161.5

: 161.5 KenPom: Arizona State 83, Oklahoma State 82

11 pm: Washington State (11-15, 6-7) at No. 12 Gonzaga (23-2, 11-1), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Gonzaga -21.5

: Gonzaga -21.5 BetMGM Total : 155.5

: 155.5 KenPom: Gonzaga 88, Washington State 68

