College Basketball Viewing Guide: Michigan-Purdue Headlines Tuesday
Tonight we have a heavyweight fight and several meaningful bubble games. Here’s everything you need to be watching as a college basketball fan (all times ET):
TOP NINE GAMES
6:30 pm: No. 1 Michigan (24-1, 14-1) at No. 7 Purdue (21-4, 11-3), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: Michigan -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 157.5
- KenPom: Michigan 78, Purdue 76
7 pm: No. 21 Louisville (19-6, 8-4) at SMU (17-8, 6-6), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Louisville -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 166.5
- KenPom: Louisville 84, SMU 82
7 pm: No. 16 North Carolina (20-6, 8-4) at NC State (18-8, 9-4), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: NC State -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 158.5
- KenPom: NC State 81, North Carolina 78
7 pm: TCU (16-9, 6-6) at UCF (17-7, 6-6), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: UCF -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 155.5
- KenPom: UCF 77, TCU 75
8 pm: Virginia Tech (17-9, 6-7) and Miami (20-5, 9-3), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: Miami -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 150.5
- KenPom: Miami 79, Virginia Tech 71
8:30 pm: No. 24 Wisconsin (18-7, 10-4) at Ohio State (16-9, 8-6), FS1
- BetMGM Line: Wisconsin -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 157.5
- KenPom: Ohio State 80, Wisconsin 79
8:30 pm: UCLA (17-8, 9-5) at No. 15 Michigan State (20-5, 10-4), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: Michigan State -8.5
- BetMGM Total: 139.5
- KenPom: Michigan State 74, UCLA 64
9 pm: No. 9 Nebraska (22-3, 11-3) at Iowa (18-7, 8-6), BTN
- BetMGM Line: Iowa -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 139.5
- KenPom: Nebraska 70, Iowa 69
9 pm: Georgia (17-8, 5-7) at Kentucky (17-8, 8-4), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Kentucky -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 161.5
- KenPom: Kentucky 85, Georgia 78
OTHER GAMES TO WATCH
6:30 pm: Villanova (20-5, 11-3) at Xavier (13-12, 5-9), FS1
- BetMGM Line: Villanova -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 152.5
- KenPom: Villanova 78, Xavier 72
7 pm: No. 18 Saint Louis (24-1, 12-0) at Rhode Island (14-11, 5-7), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Saint Louis -10.5
- BetMGM Total: 152.5
- KenPom: Saint Louis 79, Rhode Island 69
7 pm: South Carolina (11-14, 2-10) at No. 12 Florida (19-6, 10-2), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Florida -23.5
- BetMGM Total: 155.5
- KenPom: Florida 84, South Carolina 64
7 pm: No. 22 Miami OH (25-0, 12-0) at UMass (15-11, 6-7), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Miami OH -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 161.5
- KenPom: Miami OH 84, UMass 79
8 pm: George Washington (15-11, 6-7) at VCU (20-6, 11-2), CBSSN
- BetMGM Line: VCU -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 162.5
- KenPom: VCU 85, George Washington 78
8:30 pm: SEMO (16-11, 11-5) at UT Martin (20-7, 12-4), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: UT Martin -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 140.5
- KenPom: UT Martin 71, SEMO 66
9 pm: LSU (14-11, 2-10) at Texas (16-9, 7-5), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Texas -11.5
- BetMGM Total: 150.5
- KenPom: Texas 83, LSU 74
9 pm: Baylor (13-12, 3-9) at Kansas State (10-15, 1-11), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Baylor -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 159.5
- KenPom: Baylor 84, Kansas State 81
10 pm: Grand Canyon (16-9, 9-5) at San Diego State (18-6, 12-2), CBSSN
- BetMGM Line: SDSU -8.5
- BetMGM Total: 138.5
- KenPom: SDSU 72, Grand Canyon 64
10:30 pm: Minnesota (11-14, 4-10) at Oregon (9-16, 2-12), FS1
- BetMGM Line: Oregon -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 135.5
- KenPom: Oregon 69, Minnesota 67
11 pm: No. 13 Texas Tech (19-6, 9-3) at Arizona State (13-12, 4-8), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Texas Tech -8.5
- BetMGM Total: 153.5
- KenPom: Texas Tech 82, Arizona State 74
