College Basketball Viewing Guide: Michigan-Purdue Headlines Tuesday

Tonight we have a heavyweight fight and several meaningful bubble games. Here’s everything you need to be watching as a college basketball fan (all times ET):

TOP NINE GAMES

6:30 pm: No. 1 Michigan (24-1, 14-1) at No. 7 Purdue (21-4, 11-3), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Michigan -2.5

: Michigan -2.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Michigan 78, Purdue 76

7 pm: No. 21 Louisville (19-6, 8-4) at SMU (17-8, 6-6), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Louisville -3.5

: Louisville -3.5 BetMGM Total : 166.5

: 166.5 KenPom: Louisville 84, SMU 82

7 pm: No. 16 North Carolina (20-6, 8-4) at NC State (18-8, 9-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : NC State -6.5

: NC State -6.5 BetMGM Total : 158.5

: 158.5 KenPom: NC State 81, North Carolina 78

7 pm: TCU (16-9, 6-6) at UCF (17-7, 6-6), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : UCF -1.5

: UCF -1.5 BetMGM Total : 155.5

: 155.5 KenPom: UCF 77, TCU 75

8 pm: Virginia Tech (17-9, 6-7) and Miami (20-5, 9-3), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Miami -7.5

: Miami -7.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 KenPom: Miami 79, Virginia Tech 71

8:30 pm: No. 24 Wisconsin (18-7, 10-4) at Ohio State (16-9, 8-6), FS1

BetMGM Line : Wisconsin -1.5

: Wisconsin -1.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Ohio State 80, Wisconsin 79

8:30 pm: UCLA (17-8, 9-5) at No. 15 Michigan State (20-5, 10-4), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Michigan State -8.5

: Michigan State -8.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 KenPom: Michigan State 74, UCLA 64

9 pm: No. 9 Nebraska (22-3, 11-3) at Iowa (18-7, 8-6), BTN

BetMGM Line : Iowa -1.5

: Iowa -1.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 KenPom: Nebraska 70, Iowa 69

9 pm: Georgia (17-8, 5-7) at Kentucky (17-8, 8-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Kentucky -7.5

: Kentucky -7.5 BetMGM Total : 161.5

: 161.5 KenPom: Kentucky 85, Georgia 78

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

6:30 pm: Villanova (20-5, 11-3) at Xavier (13-12, 5-9), FS1

BetMGM Line : Villanova -4.5

: Villanova -4.5 BetMGM Total : 152.5

: 152.5 KenPom: Villanova 78, Xavier 72

7 pm: No. 18 Saint Louis (24-1, 12-0) at Rhode Island (14-11, 5-7), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Saint Louis -10.5

: Saint Louis -10.5 BetMGM Total : 152.5

: 152.5 KenPom: Saint Louis 79, Rhode Island 69

7 pm: South Carolina (11-14, 2-10) at No. 12 Florida (19-6, 10-2), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Florida -23.5

: Florida -23.5 BetMGM Total : 155.5

: 155.5 KenPom: Florida 84, South Carolina 64

7 pm: No. 22 Miami OH (25-0, 12-0) at UMass (15-11, 6-7), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Miami OH -2.5

: Miami OH -2.5 BetMGM Total : 161.5

: 161.5 KenPom: Miami OH 84, UMass 79

8 pm: George Washington (15-11, 6-7) at VCU (20-6, 11-2), CBSSN

BetMGM Line : VCU -6.5

: VCU -6.5 BetMGM Total : 162.5

: 162.5 KenPom: VCU 85, George Washington 78

8:30 pm: SEMO (16-11, 11-5) at UT Martin (20-7, 12-4), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : UT Martin -2.5

: UT Martin -2.5 BetMGM Total : 140.5

: 140.5 KenPom: UT Martin 71, SEMO 66

9 pm: LSU (14-11, 2-10) at Texas (16-9, 7-5), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Texas -11.5

: Texas -11.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 KenPom: Texas 83, LSU 74

9 pm: Baylor (13-12, 3-9) at Kansas State (10-15, 1-11), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Baylor -2.5

: Baylor -2.5 BetMGM Total : 159.5

: 159.5 KenPom: Baylor 84, Kansas State 81

10 pm: Grand Canyon (16-9, 9-5) at San Diego State (18-6, 12-2), CBSSN

BetMGM Line : SDSU -8.5

: SDSU -8.5 BetMGM Total : 138.5

: 138.5 KenPom: SDSU 72, Grand Canyon 64

10:30 pm: Minnesota (11-14, 4-10) at Oregon (9-16, 2-12), FS1

BetMGM Line : Oregon -4.5

: Oregon -4.5 BetMGM Total : 135.5

: 135.5 KenPom: Oregon 69, Minnesota 67

11 pm: No. 13 Texas Tech (19-6, 9-3) at Arizona State (13-12, 4-8), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Texas Tech -8.5

: Texas Tech -8.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Texas Tech 82, Arizona State 74

