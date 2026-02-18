College Basketball Viewing Guide: Two Ranked vs. Ranked Games Headline Wednesday

Two ranked vs. ranked games and multiple key bubble battles headline Wednesday’s college basketball slate. Below is your viewing guide (all times ET).

TOP FIVE GAMES

7 pm: No. 20 Arkansas (19-6, 9-4) at No. 25 Alabama (18-7, 8-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Alabama -4.5

: Alabama -4.5 BetMGM Total : 184.5

: 184.5 KenPom: Alabama 92, Arkansas 89

9 pm: No. 19 Vanderbilt (21-4, 8-4) at Missouri (17-8, 7-5), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Vanderbilt -3.5

: Vanderbilt -3.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Vanderbilt 81, Missouri 75

9 pm: No. 8 Kansas (19-6, 9-3) at Oklahoma State (16-9, 4-8), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Kansas -6.5

: Kansas -6.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: Kansas 81, Oklahoma State 74

9 pm: No. 23 BYU (19-6, 7-5) at No. 4 Arizona (23-2, 10-2), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Arizona -12.5

: Arizona -12.5 BetMGM Total : 162.5

: 162.5 KenPom: Arizona 87, BYU 76

10 pm: No. 10 Illinois (21-5, 12-3) at USC (18-7, 7-7), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Illinois -9.5

: Illinois -9.5 BetMGM Total : 149.5

: 149.5 KenPom: Illinois 81, USC 73

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

6 pm: Rutgers (10-15, 3-11) at Penn State (11-15, 2-13), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Penn State -4.5

: Penn State -4.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Penn State 77, Rutgers 72

6:30 pm: ETSU (19-8, 11-3) at Furman (17-10, 8-6), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Furman -1.5

: Furman -1.5 BetMGM Total : 140.5

: 140.5 KenPom: ETSU 71, Furman 70

6:30 pm: Butler (13-13, 4-11) at Georgetown (13-12, 5-9), FS1

BetMGM Line : Georgetown -6.5

: Georgetown -6.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 KenPom: Georgetown 76, Butler 73

7 pm: Creighton (13-13, 7-8) at No. 5 UConn (24-2, 14-1), TNT

BetMGM Line : UConn -15.5

: UConn -15.5 BetMGM Total : 142.5

: 142.5 KenPom: UConn 79, Creighton 64

7 pm: Clemson (20-6, 10-3) at Wake Forest (13-12, 4-8), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Clemson -3.5

: Clemson -3.5 BetMGM Total : 138.5

: 138.5 KenPom: Clemson 70, Wake Forest 68

7 pm: Ole Miss (11-14, 3-9) at Texas A&M (17-8, 7-5), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Texas A&M -8.5

: Texas A&M -8.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Texas A&M 81, Ole Miss 71

7 pm: Oklahoma (13-12, 3-9) at Tennessee (18-7, 8-4), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Tennessee -10.5

: Tennessee -10.5 BetMGM Total : 149.5

: 149.5 KenPom: Tennessee 80, Oklahoma 69

7 pm: Dayton (16-9, 7-5) at George Mason (21-5, 9-4), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : George Mason -2.5

: George Mason -2.5 BetMGM Total : 137.5

: 137.5 KenPom: George Mason 70, Dayton 67

8 pm: Maryland (10-16, 3-11) at Northwestern (10-16, 2-13), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Northwestern -8.5

: Northwestern -8.5 BetMGM Total : 142.5

: 142.5 KenPom: Northwestern 77, Maryland 68

8 pm: DePaul (13-12, 5-9) at Seton Hall (18-8, 8-7), truTV

BetMGM Line : Seton Hall -8.5

: Seton Hall -8.5 BetMGM Total : 130.5

: 130.5 KenPom: Seton Hall 68, DePaul 58

8:30 pm: Utah (9-16, 1-11) at West Virginia (16-9, 7-5), FS1

BetMGM Line : West Virginia -10.5

: West Virginia -10.5 BetMGM Total : 131.5

: 131.5 KenPom: West Virginia 73, Utah 62

9 pm: No. 14 Virginia (22-3, 10-2) at Georgia Tech (11-15, 2-11), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : N/A

: N/A BetMGM Total : N/A

: N/A KenPom: Virginia 80, Georgia Tech 66

9 pm: No. 17 St. John’s (20-5, 13-1) at Marquette (9-17, 4-11), TNT

BetMGM Line : St. John’s -9.5

: St. John’s -9.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: St. John’s 81, Marquette 72

9 pm: Auburn (14-11, 5-7) at Mississippi State (12-13, 4-8), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Auburn -5.5

: Auburn -5.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Auburn 80, Mississippi State 75

9 pm: Saint Mary’s (23-4, 12-2) at Seattle (16-11, 5-9), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Saint Mary’s -10.5

: Saint Mary’s -10.5 BetMGM Total : 132.5

: 132.5 KenPom: Saint Mary’s 70, Seattle 61

9 pm: Murray State (19-9, 11-6) at Illinois State (17-10, 9-7), ESPNU

BetMGM Line : Illinois State -1.5

: Illinois State -1.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: Illinois State 81, Murray State 76

10:30 pm: Boise State (15-10, 7-7) at Utah State (22-3, 12-2), FS1

BetMGM Line : Utah State -10.5

: Utah State -10.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Utah State 81, Boise State 70

11 pm: No. 11 Gonzaga (25-2, 13-1) at San Francisco (15-13, 7-8), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Gonzaga -13.5

: Gonzaga -13.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Gonzaga 82, San Francisco 68

