College Basketball Viewing Guide: All AP Top Four Teams Facing Off

Today marks only the third time in the history of the sport the top four teams in the AP Poll are meeting up in the regular season. Grab your popcorn everybody!

Here’s Saturday’s college basketball viewing guide (all times ET):

TOP EIGHT GAMES

2 pm: Tennessee (19-7, 9-4) at No. 19 Vanderbilt (21-5, 8-5), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Vanderbilt -3.5

: Vanderbilt -3.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Vanderbilt 77, Tennessee 73

2 pm: Miami (21-5, 10-3) at No. 14 Virginia (23-3, 11-2), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Virginia -7.5

: Virginia -7.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 KenPom: Virginia 77, Miami 69

3 pm: No. 4 Arizona (24-2, 11-2) at No. 2 Houston (23-3, 11-2), ABC

BetMGM Line : Houston -6.5

: Houston -6.5 BetMGM Total : 141.5

: 141.5 KenPom: Houston 73, Arizona 71

4 pm: Winthrop (20-8, 12-1) at High Point (25-4, 13-1), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : High Point -9.5

: High Point -9.5 BetMGM Total : 164.5

: 164.5 KenPom: High Point 86, Winthrop 79

5:30 pm: No. 5 UConn (24-3, 14-2) at Villanova (21-5, 12-3), TNT

BetMGM Line : UConn -2.5

: UConn -2.5 BetMGM Total : 140.5

: 140.5 KenPom: UConn 71, Villanova 70

6:30 pm: No. 1 Michigan (25-1, 15-1) at No. 3 Duke (24-2, 13-1), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Michigan -2.5

: Michigan -2.5 BetMGM Total : 151.5

: 151.5 KenPom: Michigan 76, Duke 74

8 pm: No. 10 Illinois (22-5, 13-3) at UCLA (17-9, 9-6), FOX

BetMGM Line : Illinois -6.5

: Illinois -6.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 KenPom: Illinois 78, UCLA 71

10:30 pm: No. 6 Iowa State (23-3, 10-3) at No. 19 BYU (19-7, 7-6), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Iowa State -2.5

: Iowa State -2.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Iowa State 79, BYU 78

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Noon: No. 12 Florida (20-6, 11-2) at Ole Miss (11-15, 3-10), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Florida -13.5

: Florida -13.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Florida 80, Ole Miss 68

Noon: Creighton (14-13, 8-8) at No. 17 St. John’s (21-5, 14-1), FOX

BetMGM Line : St. John’s -11.5

: St. John’s -11.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: St. John’s 84, Creighton 71

Noon: Wake Forest (14-12, 5-8) at Virginia Tech (17-10, 6-8), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Virginia Tech -4.5

: Virginia Tech -4.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 KenPom: Virginia Tech 77, Wake Forest 73

Noon: Florida State (13-13, 6-7) at Clemson (20-7, 10-4), The CW Network

BetMGM Line : Clemson -9.5

: Clemson -9.5 BetMGM Total : 143.5

: 143.5 KenPom: Clemson 78, Florida State 68

1 pm: Cincinnati (14-12, 6-7) at No. 8 Kansas (20-6, 10-3), CBS

BetMGM Line : Kansas -9.5

: Kansas -9.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 KenPom: Kansas 73, Cincinnati 61

1 pm: No. 16 North Carolina (20-6, 8-5) at Syracuse (15-12, 6-8), ABC

BetMGM Line : Syracuse -2.5

: Syracuse -2.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: North Carolina 78, Syracuse 75

1:30 pm: Xavier (13-13, 5-10) at Butler (14-13, 5-11), TNT

BetMGM Line : Butler -3.5

: Butler -3.5 BetMGM Total : 159.5

: 159.5 KenPom: Butler 82, Xavier 78

2 pm: Penn State (11-16, 2-14) at No. 9 Nebraska (22-4, 11-4), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : -17.5

: -17.5 BetMGM Total : 147.5

: 147.5 KenPom: Nebraska 84, Penn State 64

2:15 pm: Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12) at No. 21 Louisville (19-7, 8-5), The CW Network

BetMGM Line : Louisville -23.5

: Louisville -23.5 BetMGM Total : 165.5

: 165.5 KenPom: Louisville 92, Georgia Tech 69

2:30 pm: Kansas State (11-15, 2-11) at No. 13 Texas Tech (19-7, 9-4), FOX

BetMGM Line : Texas Tech -12.5

: Texas Tech -12.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Texas Tech 88, Kansas State 71

3:30 pm: Texas (17-9, 8-5) at Georgia (18-8, 6-7), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Georgia -2.5

: Georgia -2.5 BetMGM Total : 163.5

: 163.5 KenPom: Georgia 86, Texas 84

3:30 pm: Oklahoma State (16-10, 4-9) at Colorado (14-12, 4-9), TNT

BetMGM Line : Colorado -4.5

: Colorado -4.5 BetMGM Total : 162.5

: 162.5 KenPom: Colorado 85, Oklahoma State 82

4 pm: Missouri (18-8, 8-5) at No. 20 Arkansas (19-7, 9-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Arkansas -9.5

: Arkansas -9.5 BetMGM Total : 160.5

: 160.5 KenPom: Arkansas 87, Missouri 75

4 pm: Arizona State (14-12, 5-8) at Baylor (13-13, 3-10), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Baylor -7.5

: Baylor -7.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Baylor 84, Arizona State 78

4 pm: Oregon (9-16, 2-13) at USC (18-8, 7-8), FS1

BetMGM Line : USC -5.5

: USC -5.5 BetMGM Total : 147.5

: 147.5 KenPom: USC 79, Oregon 70

4 pm: Boston College (9-17, 2-11) at SMU (18-8, 7-6), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : SMU -14.5

: SMU -14.5 BetMGM Total : 151.5

: 151.5 KenPom: SMU 82, Boston College 66

5 pm: West Virginia (16-10, 7-6) at TCU (16-10, 6-7), Peacock

BetMGM Line : TCU -5.5

: TCU -5.5 BetMGM Total : 131.5

: 131.5 KenPom: TCU 67, West Virginia 62

6 pm: No. 25 Alabama (19-7, 9-4) at LSU (14-12, 2-11), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Alabama -7.5

: Alabama -7.5 BetMGM Total : 171.5

: 171.5 KenPom: Alabama 89, LSU 84

6 pm: Stanford (16-10, 5-8) at California (18-8, 6-7), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Cal -1.5

: Cal -1.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Cal 76, Stanford 72

6 pm: Georgetown (13-13, 5-10) at Seton Hall (18-9, 8-8), FS1

BetMGM Line : Seton Hall -5.5

: Seton Hall -5.5 BetMGM Total : 136.5

: 136.5 KenPom: Seton Hall 71, Georgetown 65

7 pm: Vermont (17-11, 9-4) at NJIT (15-13, 10-3), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Vermont -4.5

: Vermont -4.5 BetMGM Total : 142.5

: 142.5 KenPom: NJIT 73, Vermont 70

8 pm: Illinois State (18-10, 10-7) at Bradley (18-10, 11-6), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Bradley -4.5

: Bradley -4.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: Bradley 72, Illinois State 71

8:30 pm: Kentucky (17-9, 8-5) at Auburn (14-12, 5-8), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Auburn -3.5

: Auburn -3.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Auburn 81, Kentucky 78

8:30 pm: Texas A&M (18-8, 8-5) at Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Oklahoma -1.5

: Oklahoma -1.5 BetMGM Total : 164.5

: 164.5 KenPom: Texas A&M 83, Oklahoma 82

9 pm: Pacific (17-12, 8-8) at No. 11 Gonzaga (26-2, 14-1), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Gonzaga -21.5

: Gonzaga -21.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: Gonzaga 81, Pacific 63

9 pm: UCF (18-7, 7-6) at Utah (10-16, 2-11), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Utah -1.5

: Utah -1.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 KenPom: UCF 81, Utah 79

