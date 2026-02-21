College Basketball Viewing Guide: All AP Top Four Teams Facing Off
Today marks only the third time in the history of the sport the top four teams in the AP Poll are meeting up in the regular season. Grab your popcorn everybody!
Here’s Saturday’s college basketball viewing guide (all times ET):
TOP EIGHT GAMES
2 pm: Tennessee (19-7, 9-4) at No. 19 Vanderbilt (21-5, 8-5), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Vanderbilt -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 148.5
- KenPom: Vanderbilt 77, Tennessee 73
2 pm: Miami (21-5, 10-3) at No. 14 Virginia (23-3, 11-2), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Virginia -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 146.5
- KenPom: Virginia 77, Miami 69
3 pm: No. 4 Arizona (24-2, 11-2) at No. 2 Houston (23-3, 11-2), ABC
- BetMGM Line: Houston -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 141.5
- KenPom: Houston 73, Arizona 71
4 pm: Winthrop (20-8, 12-1) at High Point (25-4, 13-1), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: High Point -9.5
- BetMGM Total: 164.5
- KenPom: High Point 86, Winthrop 79
5:30 pm: No. 5 UConn (24-3, 14-2) at Villanova (21-5, 12-3), TNT
- BetMGM Line: UConn -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 140.5
- KenPom: UConn 71, Villanova 70
6:30 pm: No. 1 Michigan (25-1, 15-1) at No. 3 Duke (24-2, 13-1), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Michigan -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 151.5
- KenPom: Michigan 76, Duke 74
8 pm: No. 10 Illinois (22-5, 13-3) at UCLA (17-9, 9-6), FOX
- BetMGM Line: Illinois -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 146.5
- KenPom: Illinois 78, UCLA 71
10:30 pm: No. 6 Iowa State (23-3, 10-3) at No. 19 BYU (19-7, 7-6), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Iowa State -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 153.5
- KenPom: Iowa State 79, BYU 78
OTHER GAMES TO WATCH
Noon: No. 12 Florida (20-6, 11-2) at Ole Miss (11-15, 3-10), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Florida -13.5
- BetMGM Total: 148.5
- KenPom: Florida 80, Ole Miss 68
Noon: Creighton (14-13, 8-8) at No. 17 St. John’s (21-5, 14-1), FOX
- BetMGM Line: St. John’s -11.5
- BetMGM Total: 153.5
- KenPom: St. John’s 84, Creighton 71
Noon: Wake Forest (14-12, 5-8) at Virginia Tech (17-10, 6-8), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: Virginia Tech -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 150.5
- KenPom: Virginia Tech 77, Wake Forest 73
Noon: Florida State (13-13, 6-7) at Clemson (20-7, 10-4), The CW Network
- BetMGM Line: Clemson -9.5
- BetMGM Total: 143.5
- KenPom: Clemson 78, Florida State 68
1 pm: Cincinnati (14-12, 6-7) at No. 8 Kansas (20-6, 10-3), CBS
- BetMGM Line: Kansas -9.5
- BetMGM Total: 139.5
- KenPom: Kansas 73, Cincinnati 61
1 pm: No. 16 North Carolina (20-6, 8-5) at Syracuse (15-12, 6-8), ABC
- BetMGM Line: Syracuse -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 153.5
- KenPom: North Carolina 78, Syracuse 75
1:30 pm: Xavier (13-13, 5-10) at Butler (14-13, 5-11), TNT
- BetMGM Line: Butler -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 159.5
- KenPom: Butler 82, Xavier 78
2 pm: Penn State (11-16, 2-14) at No. 9 Nebraska (22-4, 11-4), Big Ten Network
- BetMGM Line: -17.5
- BetMGM Total: 147.5
- KenPom: Nebraska 84, Penn State 64
2:15 pm: Georgia Tech (11-16, 2-12) at No. 21 Louisville (19-7, 8-5), The CW Network
- BetMGM Line: Louisville -23.5
- BetMGM Total: 165.5
- KenPom: Louisville 92, Georgia Tech 69
2:30 pm: Kansas State (11-15, 2-11) at No. 13 Texas Tech (19-7, 9-4), FOX
- BetMGM Line: Texas Tech -12.5
- BetMGM Total: 157.5
- KenPom: Texas Tech 88, Kansas State 71
3:30 pm: Texas (17-9, 8-5) at Georgia (18-8, 6-7), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Georgia -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 163.5
- KenPom: Georgia 86, Texas 84
3:30 pm: Oklahoma State (16-10, 4-9) at Colorado (14-12, 4-9), TNT
- BetMGM Line: Colorado -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 162.5
- KenPom: Colorado 85, Oklahoma State 82
4 pm: Missouri (18-8, 8-5) at No. 20 Arkansas (19-7, 9-4), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Arkansas -9.5
- BetMGM Total: 160.5
- KenPom: Arkansas 87, Missouri 75
4 pm: Arizona State (14-12, 5-8) at Baylor (13-13, 3-10), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Baylor -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 157.5
- KenPom: Baylor 84, Arizona State 78
4 pm: Oregon (9-16, 2-13) at USC (18-8, 7-8), FS1
- BetMGM Line: USC -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 147.5
- KenPom: USC 79, Oregon 70
4 pm: Boston College (9-17, 2-11) at SMU (18-8, 7-6), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: SMU -14.5
- BetMGM Total: 151.5
- KenPom: SMU 82, Boston College 66
5 pm: West Virginia (16-10, 7-6) at TCU (16-10, 6-7), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: TCU -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 131.5
- KenPom: TCU 67, West Virginia 62
6 pm: No. 25 Alabama (19-7, 9-4) at LSU (14-12, 2-11), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Alabama -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 171.5
- KenPom: Alabama 89, LSU 84
6 pm: Stanford (16-10, 5-8) at California (18-8, 6-7), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: Cal -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 148.5
- KenPom: Cal 76, Stanford 72
6 pm: Georgetown (13-13, 5-10) at Seton Hall (18-9, 8-8), FS1
- BetMGM Line: Seton Hall -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 136.5
- KenPom: Seton Hall 71, Georgetown 65
7 pm: Vermont (17-11, 9-4) at NJIT (15-13, 10-3), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Vermont -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 142.5
- KenPom: NJIT 73, Vermont 70
8 pm: Illinois State (18-10, 10-7) at Bradley (18-10, 11-6), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Bradley -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 144.5
- KenPom: Bradley 72, Illinois State 71
8:30 pm: Kentucky (17-9, 8-5) at Auburn (14-12, 5-8), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Auburn -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 157.5
- KenPom: Auburn 81, Kentucky 78
8:30 pm: Texas A&M (18-8, 8-5) at Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Oklahoma -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 164.5
- KenPom: Texas A&M 83, Oklahoma 82
9 pm: Pacific (17-12, 8-8) at No. 11 Gonzaga (26-2, 14-1), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Gonzaga -21.5
- BetMGM Total: 144.5
- KenPom: Gonzaga 81, Pacific 63
9 pm: UCF (18-7, 7-6) at Utah (10-16, 2-11), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Utah -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 154.5
- KenPom: UCF 81, Utah 79
