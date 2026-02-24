College Basketball Viewing Guide: Key Bubble Games Headline Tuesday
We’re at the time of year where every game is magnified, especially for bubble teams, and there’s a lot of them in action on Tuesday night.
Here’s The Field of 68’s Viewing Guide (all times ET):
TOP GAMES
7 pm: Cincinnati (15-12, 7-7) at No. 16 Texas Tech (20-7, 10-4), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Texas Tech -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 140.5
- KenPom: Texas Tech 76, Cincinnati 65
7 pm: NC State (19-8, 10-4) at No. 16 Virginia (24-3, 12-2), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: Virginia -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 150.5
- KenPom: NC State 78, Virginia 73
9 pm: No. 2 Arizona (25-2, 12-2) at Baylor (14-13, 4-10), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Arizona -8.5
- BetMGM Total: 154.5
- KenPom: Arizona 85, Baylor 73
9 pm: No. 22 Tennessee (20-7, 10-4) at Missouri (18-9, 8-6), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Tennessee -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 144.5
- KenPom: Tennessee 75, Missouri 70
11 pm: UCF (19-7, 8-6) at No. 19 BYU (20-7, 8-6), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: BYU -11.5
- BetMGM Total: 161.5
- KenPom: BYU 89, UCF 78
11 pm: USC (18-9, 7-9) at UCLA (18-9, 10-6), FS1
- BetMGM Line: UCLA -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 150.5
- KenPom: UCLA 79, USC 72
OTHER GAMES TO WATCH
6:30 pm: No. 21 Miami OH (27-0, 14-0) at Eastern Michigan (10-18, 4-11), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Miami OH -9.5
- BetMGM Total: 153.5
- KenPom: Miami OH 79, Eastern Michigan 72
6:30 pm: Washington (13-14, 5-11) at Rutgers (11-16, 4-12), Big Ten Network
- BetMGM Line: Washington -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 140.5
- KenPom: Washington 74, Rutgers 69
7 pm: No. 1 Duke (25-2, 13-1) at Notre Dame (12-15, 3-11), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Duke -16.5
- BetMGM Total: 139.5
- KenPom: Duke 77, Notre Dame 62
7 pm: No. 23 Saint Louis (25-2, 13-1) at Dayton (18-9, 9-5), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Saint Louis -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 156.5
- KenPom: Saint Louis 80, Dayton 74
7 pm: West Virginia (16-11, 7-7) at Oklahoma State (16-11, 4-10), CBS Sports Network
- BetMGM Line: Oklahoma State -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 141.5
- KenPom: Oklahoma State 73, West Virginia 70
7 pm: Northwestern (11-16, 3-13) at Indiana (17-10, 8-8), FS1
- BetMGM Line: Indiana -8.5
- BetMGM Total: 145.5
- KenPom: Indiana 78, Northwestern 70
7 pm: Marquette (9-18, 4-12) at Georgetown (13-14, 5-11), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: Georgetown -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 150.5
- KenPom: Georgetown 77, Marquette 72
7 pm: Kentucky (17-10, 8-6) at South Carolina (12-15, 3-11), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Kentucky -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 149.5
- KenPom: Kentucky 77, South Carolina 71
7:30 pm: Minnesota (13-14, 6-10) at No. 3 Michigan (25-2, 15-1), Big Ten Network
- BetMGM Line: Michigan -22.5
- BetMGM Total: 144.5
- KenPom: Michigan 83, Minnesota 61
9 pm: No. 4 Iowa State (23-4, 10-4) at Utah (10-17, 2-12), FS1
- BetMGM Line: Iowa State -12.5
- BetMGM Total: 144.5
- KenPom: Iowa State 80, Utah 68
9 pm: Miami (21-6, 10-4) at Florida State (14-13, 7-7), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: Miami -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 154.5
- KenPom: Miami 81, Florida State 78
9 pm: Arizona State (14-13, 5-9) at TCU (17-10, 7-7), CBS Sports Network
- BetMGM Line: TCU -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 147.5
- KenPom: TCU 77, Arizona State 71
9 pm: Auburn (15-12, 6-8) at Oklahoma (13-14, 3-11), ESPNU
- BetMGM Line: Auburn -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 157.5
- KenPom: Auburn 81, Oklahoma 80
11 pm: New Mexico (21-6, 12-4) at Nevada (18-9, 10-6), CBS Sports Network
- BetMGM Line: Nevada -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 151.5
- KenPom: Nevada 76, New Mexico 75
