College Basketball Viewing Guide: Key Bubble Games Headline Tuesday

We’re at the time of year where every game is magnified, especially for bubble teams, and there’s a lot of them in action on Tuesday night.

Here’s The Field of 68’s Viewing Guide (all times ET):

TOP GAMES

7 pm: Cincinnati (15-12, 7-7) at No. 16 Texas Tech (20-7, 10-4), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Texas Tech -6.5

: Texas Tech -6.5 BetMGM Total : 140.5

: 140.5 KenPom: Texas Tech 76, Cincinnati 65

7 pm: NC State (19-8, 10-4) at No. 16 Virginia (24-3, 12-2), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Virginia -6.5

: Virginia -6.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 KenPom: NC State 78, Virginia 73

9 pm: No. 2 Arizona (25-2, 12-2) at Baylor (14-13, 4-10), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Arizona -8.5

: Arizona -8.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 KenPom: Arizona 85, Baylor 73

9 pm: No. 22 Tennessee (20-7, 10-4) at Missouri (18-9, 8-6), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Tennessee -3.5

: Tennessee -3.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: Tennessee 75, Missouri 70

11 pm: UCF (19-7, 8-6) at No. 19 BYU (20-7, 8-6), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : BYU -11.5

: BYU -11.5 BetMGM Total : 161.5

: 161.5 KenPom: BYU 89, UCF 78

11 pm: USC (18-9, 7-9) at UCLA (18-9, 10-6), FS1

BetMGM Line : UCLA -7.5

: UCLA -7.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 KenPom: UCLA 79, USC 72

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

6:30 pm: No. 21 Miami OH (27-0, 14-0) at Eastern Michigan (10-18, 4-11), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Miami OH -9.5

: Miami OH -9.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Miami OH 79, Eastern Michigan 72

6:30 pm: Washington (13-14, 5-11) at Rutgers (11-16, 4-12), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Washington -4.5

: Washington -4.5 BetMGM Total : 140.5

: 140.5 KenPom: Washington 74, Rutgers 69

7 pm: No. 1 Duke (25-2, 13-1) at Notre Dame (12-15, 3-11), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Duke -16.5

: Duke -16.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 KenPom: Duke 77, Notre Dame 62

7 pm: No. 23 Saint Louis (25-2, 13-1) at Dayton (18-9, 9-5), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Saint Louis -4.5

: Saint Louis -4.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: Saint Louis 80, Dayton 74

7 pm: West Virginia (16-11, 7-7) at Oklahoma State (16-11, 4-10), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Oklahoma State -1.5

: Oklahoma State -1.5 BetMGM Total : 141.5

: 141.5 KenPom: Oklahoma State 73, West Virginia 70

7 pm: Northwestern (11-16, 3-13) at Indiana (17-10, 8-8), FS1

BetMGM Line : Indiana -8.5

: Indiana -8.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 KenPom: Indiana 78, Northwestern 70

7 pm: Marquette (9-18, 4-12) at Georgetown (13-14, 5-11), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Georgetown -3.5

: Georgetown -3.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 KenPom: Georgetown 77, Marquette 72

7 pm: Kentucky (17-10, 8-6) at South Carolina (12-15, 3-11), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Kentucky -6.5

: Kentucky -6.5 BetMGM Total : 149.5

: 149.5 KenPom: Kentucky 77, South Carolina 71

7:30 pm: Minnesota (13-14, 6-10) at No. 3 Michigan (25-2, 15-1), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Michigan -22.5

: Michigan -22.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: Michigan 83, Minnesota 61

9 pm: No. 4 Iowa State (23-4, 10-4) at Utah (10-17, 2-12), FS1

BetMGM Line : Iowa State -12.5

: Iowa State -12.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: Iowa State 80, Utah 68

9 pm: Miami (21-6, 10-4) at Florida State (14-13, 7-7), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Miami -2.5

: Miami -2.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 KenPom: Miami 81, Florida State 78

9 pm: Arizona State (14-13, 5-9) at TCU (17-10, 7-7), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : TCU -6.5

: TCU -6.5 BetMGM Total : 147.5

: 147.5 KenPom: TCU 77, Arizona State 71

9 pm: Auburn (15-12, 6-8) at Oklahoma (13-14, 3-11), ESPNU

BetMGM Line : Auburn -2.5

: Auburn -2.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Auburn 81, Oklahoma 80

11 pm: New Mexico (21-6, 12-4) at Nevada (18-9, 10-6), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Nevada -1.5

: Nevada -1.5 BetMGM Total : 151.5

: 151.5 KenPom: Nevada 76, New Mexico 75

