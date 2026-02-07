College Basketball Viewing Guide: Saturday Evening Provides Loaded Slate
With the games we have today, this might be the biggest college basketball Saturday of the season.
Here’s The Field of 68’s Viewing Guide (all times ET):
TOP EIGHT GAMES
Noon: Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) at Indiana (15-8, 6-6), FOX
- BetMGM Line: Indiana -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 158.5
- KenPom: Indiana 80, Wisconsin 76
4 pm: Alabama (15-7, 5-4) at Auburn (14-8, 5-4), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Auburn -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 176.5
- Kenpom: Auburn 88, Alabama 86
6:30 pm: No. 4 Duke (21-1, 10-0) at North Carolina (18-4, 6-3), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Duke -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 151.5
- Kenpom: Duke 78, North Carolina 72
8 pm: No. 5 Illinois (20-3, 11-1) at No. 10 Michigan State (19-4, 9-3), FOX
- BetMGM Line: Michigan State -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 143.5
- Kenpom: Michigan State 72, Illinois 71
8 pm: No. 20 Clemson (19-4, 9-1) at California (17-6, 5-5), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: Clemson -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 135.5
- Kenpom: Clemson 69, Cal 67
8:30 pm: No. 25 Tennessee (16-6, 6-3) at Kentucky (16-7, 7-3), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Kentucky -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 146.5
- Kenpom: Kentucky 73, Tennessee 72
8:30 pm: No. 17 Florida (16-6, 7-2) at Texas A&M (17-5, 7-2), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Florida -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 168.5
- Kenpom: Florida 82, Texas A&M 78
10:30 pm: No. 8 Houston (20-2, 8-1) at No. 16 BYU (17-5, 5-4), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Houston -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 148.5
- Kenpom: Houston 76, BYU 75
MORE GAMES TO WATCH
Noon: No. 9 Nebraska (20-2, 9-2) at Rutgers (9-14, 2-10), BTN
- BetMGM Line: Nebraska -12.5
- BetMGM Total: 144.5
- Kenpom: Louisville 82, Wake Forest 76
Noon: Syracuse (13-10, 4-6) at No. 18 Virginia (19-3, 8-2), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Virginia -13.5
- BetMGM Total: 146.5
- Kenpom: Virginia 80, Syracuse 67
Noon: No. 21 Arkansas (16-6, 6-3) at Mississippi State (11-11, 3-6), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Arkansas -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 163.5
- Kenpom: Arkansas 84, Mississippi State 78
Noon: No. 24 Louisville (16-6, 6-4) at Wake Forest (11-11, 2-7), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: Louisville -9.5
- BetMGM Total: 162.5
- Kenpom: Louisville 82, Wake Forest 76
Noon: Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5) at NC State (17-6, 8-2), The CW Network
- BetMGM Line: NC State -10.5
- BetMGM Total: 154.5
- Kenpom: NC State 82, Virginia Tech 72
Noon: Villanova (17-5, 8-3) at Georgetown (13-10, 5-7), TNT
- BetMGM Line: Villanova -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 139.5
- Kenpom: Villanova 72, Georgetown 67
1 pm: Oregon (8-14, 1-10) at No. 12 Purdue (18-4, 8-3), CBS
- BetMGM Line: Purdue -18.5
- BetMGM Total: 144.5
- Kenpom: Purdue 82, Oregon 64
2 pm: Baylor (13-9, 3-7) at No. 7 Iowa State (20-2, 7-2), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Iowa State -14.5
- BetMGM Total: 150.5
- Kenpom: Iowa State 85, Baylor 69
2 pm: Kansas State (10-12, 1-8) at TCU (13-9, 3-6), TNT
- BetMGM Line: TCU -10.5
- BetMGM Total: 153.5
- Kenpom: TCU 80, Kansas State 72
2 pm: Ole Miss (11-11, 3-6) at Texas (14-9, 5-5), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Texas -8.5
- BetMGM Total: 144.5
- Kenpom: Texas 79, Ole Miss 70
2:30 pm: Utah (9-13, 1-8) at No. 11 Kansas (17-5, 7-2), FOX
- BetMGM Line: Kansas -18.5
- BetMGM Total: 150.5
- Kenpom: Kansas 85, Utah 65
3 pm: La Salle (7-16, 3-7) at No. 19 Saint Louis (22-1, 10-0), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Saint Louis -23.5
- BetMGM Total: 153.5
- Kenpom: Saint Louis 86, La Salle 62
3:30 pm: Oklahoma (11-12, 1-9) at No. 15 Vanderbilt (19-3, 6-3), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Vanderbilt -11.5
- BetMGM Total: 159.5
- Kenpom: Vanderbilt 87, Oklahoma 73
4 pm: Oklahoma State (16-6, 4-5) at No. 1 Arizona (22-0, 9-0), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Arizona -19.5
- BetMGM Total: 167.5
- Kenpom: Arizona 93, Oklahoma State 73
4 pm: No. 23 Miami OH (23-0, 11-0) at Marshall (15-8, 7-4), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Miami OH -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 162.5
- Kenpom: Miami OH 82, Marshall 79
6 pm: No. 6 Gonzaga (22-2, 10-1) at Oregon State (13-12, 6-6), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Gonzaga -18.5
- BetMGM Total: 145.5
- Kenpom: Gonzaga 82, Oregon State 65
6 pm: Seton Hall (16-7, 6-6) at Creighton (12-11, 6-6), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: Creighton -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 139.5
- Kenpom: Creighton 70, Seton Hall 69
6 pm: Georgia (16-6, 4-5) at LSU (14-8, 2-7), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Georgia -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 160.5
- Kenpom: LSU 83, Georgia 82
6 pm: Akron (19-4, 10-1) at Troy (16-8, 9-3), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Akron -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 157.5
- Kenpom: Akron 82, Troy 76
10 pm: Washington (12-11, 4-8) at UCLA (16-7, 8-4), FS1
- BetMGM Line: UCLA -12.5
- BetMGM Total: 144.4
- Kenpom: UCLA 75, Washington 70
Midnight: UC San Diego (16-8, 6-6) at Hawaii (16-6, 8-3), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Hawaii -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 146.5
- Kenpom: Hawaii 73, UCSD 68
