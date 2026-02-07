College Basketball Viewing Guide: Saturday Evening Provides Loaded Slate

With the games we have today, this might be the biggest college basketball Saturday of the season.

Here’s The Field of 68’s Viewing Guide (all times ET):

TOP EIGHT GAMES

Noon: Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) at Indiana (15-8, 6-6), FOX

BetMGM Line : Indiana -3.5

: Indiana -3.5 BetMGM Total : 158.5

: 158.5 KenPom: Indiana 80, Wisconsin 76

4 pm: Alabama (15-7, 5-4) at Auburn (14-8, 5-4), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Auburn -2.5

: Auburn -2.5 BetMGM Total : 176.5

: 176.5 Kenpom: Auburn 88, Alabama 86

6:30 pm: No. 4 Duke (21-1, 10-0) at North Carolina (18-4, 6-3), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Duke -5.5

: Duke -5.5 BetMGM Total : 151.5

: 151.5 Kenpom: Duke 78, North Carolina 72

8 pm: No. 5 Illinois (20-3, 11-1) at No. 10 Michigan State (19-4, 9-3), FOX

BetMGM Line : Michigan State -1.5

: Michigan State -1.5 BetMGM Total : 143.5

: 143.5 Kenpom: Michigan State 72, Illinois 71

8 pm: No. 20 Clemson (19-4, 9-1) at California (17-6, 5-5), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Clemson -3.5

: Clemson -3.5 BetMGM Total : 135.5

: 135.5 Kenpom: Clemson 69, Cal 67

8:30 pm: No. 25 Tennessee (16-6, 6-3) at Kentucky (16-7, 7-3), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Kentucky -1.5

: Kentucky -1.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 Kenpom: Kentucky 73, Tennessee 72

8:30 pm: No. 17 Florida (16-6, 7-2) at Texas A&M (17-5, 7-2), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Florida -6.5

: Florida -6.5 BetMGM Total : 168.5

: 168.5 Kenpom: Florida 82, Texas A&M 78

10:30 pm: No. 8 Houston (20-2, 8-1) at No. 16 BYU (17-5, 5-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Houston -1.5

: Houston -1.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 Kenpom: Houston 76, BYU 75

MORE GAMES TO WATCH

Noon: No. 9 Nebraska (20-2, 9-2) at Rutgers (9-14, 2-10), BTN

BetMGM Line : Nebraska -12.5

: Nebraska -12.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 Kenpom: Louisville 82, Wake Forest 76

Noon: Syracuse (13-10, 4-6) at No. 18 Virginia (19-3, 8-2), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Virginia -13.5

: Virginia -13.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 Kenpom: Virginia 80, Syracuse 67

Noon: No. 21 Arkansas (16-6, 6-3) at Mississippi State (11-11, 3-6), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Arkansas -6.5

: Arkansas -6.5 BetMGM Total : 163.5

: 163.5 Kenpom: Arkansas 84, Mississippi State 78

Noon: No. 24 Louisville (16-6, 6-4) at Wake Forest (11-11, 2-7), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Louisville -9.5

: Louisville -9.5 BetMGM Total : 162.5

: 162.5 Kenpom: Louisville 82, Wake Forest 76

Noon: Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5) at NC State (17-6, 8-2), The CW Network

BetMGM Line : NC State -10.5

: NC State -10.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 Kenpom: NC State 82, Virginia Tech 72

Noon: Villanova (17-5, 8-3) at Georgetown (13-10, 5-7), TNT

BetMGM Line : Villanova -2.5

: Villanova -2.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 Kenpom: Villanova 72, Georgetown 67

1 pm: Oregon (8-14, 1-10) at No. 12 Purdue (18-4, 8-3), CBS

BetMGM Line : Purdue -18.5

: Purdue -18.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 Kenpom: Purdue 82, Oregon 64

2 pm: Baylor (13-9, 3-7) at No. 7 Iowa State (20-2, 7-2), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Iowa State -14.5

: Iowa State -14.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 Kenpom: Iowa State 85, Baylor 69

2 pm: Kansas State (10-12, 1-8) at TCU (13-9, 3-6), TNT

BetMGM Line : TCU -10.5

: TCU -10.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 Kenpom: TCU 80, Kansas State 72

2 pm: Ole Miss (11-11, 3-6) at Texas (14-9, 5-5), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Texas -8.5

: Texas -8.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 Kenpom: Texas 79, Ole Miss 70

2:30 pm: Utah (9-13, 1-8) at No. 11 Kansas (17-5, 7-2), FOX

BetMGM Line : Kansas -18.5

: Kansas -18.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 Kenpom: Kansas 85, Utah 65

3 pm: La Salle (7-16, 3-7) at No. 19 Saint Louis (22-1, 10-0), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Saint Louis -23.5

: Saint Louis -23.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 Kenpom: Saint Louis 86, La Salle 62

3:30 pm: Oklahoma (11-12, 1-9) at No. 15 Vanderbilt (19-3, 6-3), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Vanderbilt -11.5

: Vanderbilt -11.5 BetMGM Total : 159.5

: 159.5 Kenpom: Vanderbilt 87, Oklahoma 73

4 pm: Oklahoma State (16-6, 4-5) at No. 1 Arizona (22-0, 9-0), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Arizona -19.5

: Arizona -19.5 BetMGM Total : 167.5

: 167.5 Kenpom: Arizona 93, Oklahoma State 73

4 pm: No. 23 Miami OH (23-0, 11-0) at Marshall (15-8, 7-4), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Miami OH -2.5

: Miami OH -2.5 BetMGM Total : 162.5

: 162.5 Kenpom: Miami OH 82, Marshall 79

6 pm: No. 6 Gonzaga (22-2, 10-1) at Oregon State (13-12, 6-6), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Gonzaga -18.5

: Gonzaga -18.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 Kenpom: Gonzaga 82, Oregon State 65

6 pm: Seton Hall (16-7, 6-6) at Creighton (12-11, 6-6), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Creighton -2.5

: Creighton -2.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 Kenpom: Creighton 70, Seton Hall 69

6 pm: Georgia (16-6, 4-5) at LSU (14-8, 2-7), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Georgia -1.5

: Georgia -1.5 BetMGM Total : 160.5

: 160.5 Kenpom: LSU 83, Georgia 82

6 pm: Akron (19-4, 10-1) at Troy (16-8, 9-3), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Akron -3.5

: Akron -3.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 Kenpom: Akron 82, Troy 76

10 pm: Washington (12-11, 4-8) at UCLA (16-7, 8-4), FS1

BetMGM Line : UCLA -12.5

: UCLA -12.5 BetMGM Total : 144.4

: 144.4 Kenpom: UCLA 75, Washington 70

Midnight: UC San Diego (16-8, 6-6) at Hawaii (16-6, 8-3), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Hawaii -7.5

: Hawaii -7.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 Kenpom: Hawaii 73, UCSD 68

