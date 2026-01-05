Virginia Coach Ryan Odom Updates Status of Guard Jacari White

Virginia head coach Ryan Odom updated the status of Jacari White on Monday during the weekly ACC coaches’ Zoom. The 6-3 guard broke his wrist while throwing down a dunk against Maryland on Dec. 20.

“He did have a successful surgery,” Odom said. “I think the process now is to get him in a different type of splint where he has access to his thumb where he can move his thumb around. We had a young man last year at VCU who had the same surgery and he was able to play petty quickly. So we’re hopeful that we can get him back here early in the ACC season. But it’s going to depend on how it goes.”

White has been a key piece for Virginia off the bench this season, acting as the sixth man and second-unit scoring spark. He’s averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting an ACC-best 50% from 3-point range.

“We all miss him,” Odom said. “I think we all know what he can provide for our team when he’s open, or when he’s guarded sometimes. He’s just really capable of making shots and making big plays. So we certainly miss that.”

“We’re without a really good player and other guys have to step up.”

Virginia has gone 2-1 with wins over American and NC State on the road and a loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg with White out. The Cavaliers have home games against California and Stanford this week.

The guard has had a wild road to get to Virginia and has been a fan favorite in his short time in Charlottesville.

Odom lost Zeb Jackson to the same injury last season while at VCU. He sustained the injury in practice on Nov. 1 and played his first regular season game on Nov. 21, missing four games total to start the year.

