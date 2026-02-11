WAC BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

WAC JOB RANKINGS:



1. Cal Baptist – 64 (8)

2. Utah Valley – 58 (2)

3. UT Arlington – 56

4. Tarleton State – 44

5. Abilene Christian – 28

6. Utah Tech – 24

7. Southern Utah – 14

WHY IS CAL BAPTIST THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“They have the most NIL money, coach is paid the highest, they can pay for buy games and don’t have to get bought, and they have good facilities.”



“They have money for players, good facilities, and are in a decent location.”



“Resources to retain players, they buy home games, good facilities, location and fan support.”

WHY DID YOU VOTE UTAH VALLEY NO. 1?

“You can’t beat them head to head for any Utah kid that doesn’t go to BYU or Utah State. Practice facility, Salt Lake is easy to travel in and out of, easy to sell the city in recruiting. They have money. Ryan Smith’s nephew being there doesn’t hurt, either.”

