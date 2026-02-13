WCC BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

Here’s the daily order thus far:

WCC JOB RANKINGS:



1. Gonzaga – 192 (16)

2. Santa Clara – 168

3. Saint Mary’s – 158

4. USF – 142

5. Oregon State – 124

6. LMU – 114

7. San Diego – 94

8. Washington State – 90

9. Pacific – 50

10. Seattle – 48

11. Pepperdine – 42

12. Portland – 26

WHY IS GONZAGA THE BEST JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“It’s Gonzaga and then a huge gap. The ‘Zags have crazy resources compared to everyone else, and obviously they also have the tradition and the Kennel.”



“It’s not even a debate. Gonzaga is so far and away the best job in the league. They have so much more money than everyone else.”

WHY IS SANTA CLARA NO. 2 JOB IN THE LEAGUE?

“It’s a better job than Saint Mary’s because they have better facilities and resources than Saint Mary’s. It’s a beautiful campus and the school is really supporting basketball. They also have history and Steve Nash.”

