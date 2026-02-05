College Basketball Winners and Losers from the First Wednesday of February

We had huge upsets, buzzer-beaters and much more from an action-packed Wednesday night of college basketball.

Let’s get into all the winners and losers from the action:

WINNERS

MINNESOTA — During Minnesota’s seven-game losing streak, it had been in so many close games. Five losses by one possession and then another loss in overtime.

The Gophers finally got over the hump on Wednesday night, and the 76-73 win over No. 10 Michigan State is one Niko Medved can build on in his first year at the helm.

“I keep getting asked, ‘Coach, you’ve had so many close games. What’s the mood of the team? How are they handling it?'” Medved said postgame. “I keep telling y’all they just keep coming back every day ready to battle. They’ve been so close and to just come back again ready to fight, they earned this one tonight.”

They're STORMIN' in the Barn!! ☔️pic.twitter.com/xHQH6YmgSs — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 5, 2026

Minnesota (11-12, 4-8 Big Ten) was up double-digits six minutes into the game and never trailed. Junior forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (22 points, seven rebounds), senior wing Cade Tyson (17 points) and senior guard Langston Reynolds (14 points, eight assists) all came up big for the Gophers. Michigan State (19-4, 9-3) really struggled to guard the arc and allowed Minnesota to shoot 31 free throws.

ALABAMA’S GUARDS — After the blowout loss to Florida on Sunday, Alabama coach Nate Oats said his guys stepped up, took some ownership and admitted their wrongs. The practice coming into Texas A&M was also one of the most intense practices of the season with guys going “at each other.”

The result? Alabama handled Texas A&M’s full-court pressure, had only six turnovers and looked like a focused group en route to a 100-97 home win over the SEC-leading Aggies. Here’s a look at the lines from Alabama’s guard group:

Aden Holloway : 20 pts, 4 ast, 2 TO

: 20 pts, 4 ast, 2 TO Labaron Philon : 17 pts, 3 ast, 0 TO

: 17 pts, 3 ast, 0 TO Latrell Wrightsell : 16 pts, 3 ast, 1 TO

: 16 pts, 3 ast, 1 TO Amari Allen: 12 pts, 6 ast, 1 TO

“[The win] shows you what we can be when our guards are locked in,” Oats said on After Dark.

There aren’t many teams beating Alabama (15-7, 5-4 SEC) when its perimeter has 65 points and a 4.0 assist/turnover ratio, but Texas A&M (17-5, 7-2) still hung around and had a chance to send the game to overtime at the buzzer. That says a lot about this group, and on the road in the SEC they’ve now beaten Auburn, Texas and Georgia, lost to Tennessee in double overtime and come up just short to Alabama.

Bucky McMillan’s team is legit, and we’ll see just how legit when Texas A&M hosts Florida on Saturday to decide first place in the SEC.

OKLAHOMA STATE’S TOURNEY HOPES — No win was bigger in terms of the bubble conversation on Wednesday night than Oklahoma State fending off BYU at home, 99-92. The Cowboys had a good record coming, but their resume featured zero Quad 1 wins. That’s now changed, and Oklahoma State (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) will have several more opportunities coming up to put itself in position for a tournament berth. And hey, senior guard Anthony Roy, who had 30 points on Wednesday, would be must-see television in March.

KENTUCKY— The Wildcats boatraced Oklahoma on Wednesday, 94-78, and have now won seven of eight since starting SEC play 0-2. Mark Pope has done an incredible job getting this team back on track, especially with how much noise surrounded the program when the Wildcats were struggling.

Don’t look now, but Kentucky (16-7, 7-3) is just a half game out of first place in the SEC. A major opportunity awaits on Saturday against Tennessee.

HOUSTON’S DEFENSE — Kelvin Sampson probably wasn’t happy with his team after giving up 90 points to Texas Tech two Saturday’s ago, and trying to fathom what the practices were like after… oh man. Lately though, Houston has really gotten back to its bread and butter: playing suffocating defense.

On Saturday against Cincinnati, Houston held the Bearcats to 34 points across the first 34 minutes and 54 for the game. The Cougars followed that by holding UCF to 33 points across the first 31 minutes on Wednesday en route to a dominant 79-55 win. Houston (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) has settled right back into the identity that makes it so dangerous in March.

ILLINOIS — The Illini (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten) destroyed Northwestern 84-44 for their most lopsided conference win since 2004. Brad Underwood has really found something with these bigger lineups featuring the Ivisic twins, David Mirkovic and Ben Humrichous, and Illinois should only improve when Kylan Boswell returns from injury. It might be time to start talking about this team being a threat to win it all.

VILLANOVA — Nobody really expected Kevin Willard and the Wildcats (17-5, 8-3 Big East) to have the year they’re having right now, but on Wednesday Villanova once again emerged victorious vs. Seton Hall, 72-60, and it was a complete team win.

An unlikely hero emerged in sophomore guard Malachi Palmer, who had 15 points with three triples after scoring just 37 points in 10 Big East games prior to Wednesday. His performance is a testament to the depth of this Villanova team, and that’s a big reason why the Wildcats are having success.

JOEL FOXWELL — Portland’s Australian freshman point guard was brought in this season to learn and play behind another Australian in senior Riley Parker. However, Parker went down with a season-ending foot injury and Foxwell has since had to step up.

His 27 points to help beat Gonzaga 87-80 on Wednesday is an incredible feat considering that fact, and Portland now has its first-ever win against a top-10 opponent and first win over Gonzaga since 2014.

“Coming in we had the belief,” Foxwell said on ESPN+ postgame. “So just to be able to get over the line in a close game against a ranked team, it’s awesome. It’s a surreal feeling and credit to all of my teammates… We can compete with any team in this conference and that just proves it.”

CLEMSON — Brad Brownell’s group keeps winning, opening its West Coast trip with a gritty 66–64 victory over Stanford. The Tigers (19–4, 9–1 ACC) remain one game back of Duke in the conference race and have sole possession of second place.

UTAH STATE — The Pit isn’t an easy place to play and New Mexico has a really good team this season, but the Aggies walked in and beat the Lobos 86-66. After dropping two-straight games in mid-January, it appears Utah State (19-3, 10-2 MWC) is back on track. It beat San Diego State on Saturday, who its tied with atop the league, and now third place New Mexico. Not a bad stretch.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE — The Buccaneers (17-7, 9-2 SoCon) remain in control of the conference after defeating Furman, 75-71 in overtime.

TULSA — The Golden Hurricanes (20-3, 8-2 American) are still first after a nail-biting 78-76 win at FAU. Senior forward David Green led the way with 27 points.

WINTHROP — A last-second putback by Logan Duncomb gave Winthrop an 80-78 win over Radford and kept the Eagles (17-8, 9-1 Big South) tied with High Point for first place.

GREEN BAY/LOUISIANA/BUCKNELL — It wouldn’t be a night of college basketball without some late-game heroics. Sit back and enjoy the videos below.

Preston Ruedinger WINS IT for @gbphoenixmbb pic.twitter.com/DXseDYLjYy — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 5, 2026

Dorian Finister hit the FINISHER for Louisiana in a 64-61 road W at James Madison pic.twitter.com/WtwODjvGBp — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) February 5, 2026

ACHILE SPADONE!! A PRAYER FALLS FOR BUCKNELL pic.twitter.com/MmGqHi1PHl — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) February 5, 2026

LOSERS

JEREMY FEARS JR. — The point guard was called out by Dusty May for trying to trip Yaxel Lendeborg during this past Friday’s rivalry showdown, and May added there’s more “dangerous” plays all over the tape.

Fears didn’t help his case in the loss to Minnesota and was assessed a technical foul for kicking a Gopher player in the groin.

Head coach Tom Izzo was asked about the situation postgame and said he might not start Fears next game. “Jeremy’s got to grow up a bit.” The After Dark crew has some thoughts on his comments below.

BYU — The Cougars (17-5, 5-4 Big 12) have dropped three-straight. They can’t get off to a good start. The defense has given up 85+ points over the last three games, and BYU isn’t getting much production outside of the big three of AJ Dybantsa, Rob Wright and Richie Saunders. Maybe the Cougars aren’t the Final Four contender we thought they could be.

GONZAGA — The Zags (22-2, 10-1 WCC) are still without Braden Huff, but they were 21.5 point favorites against Portland and led for just 32 seconds. Not great.

GEORGE MASON/CHARLOTTE — Both teams took big hits in terms of competing for the league title race. George Mason fell at home to Duquesne 71-65, and Charlotte lost to Wichita State on the road, 74-64. The 49ers (13-10, 7-3) are a game out of first and the Patriots (20-3, 8-2) are now two games behind SLU and tied with VCU atop the A10.

OTHER NOTABLE RESULTS

TOP INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCES

