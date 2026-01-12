Week 10 AP Poll: Four Teams In, Four Teams Out After Weekend Upsets
We had another crazy weekend of conference play in college basketball with four ranked teams falling to unranked opponents. How did that change the rankings?
Here’s Monday’s AP Poll:
- Arizona (16-0)
- Iowa State (16-0)
- UConn (16-1)
- Michigan (14-1)
- Purdue (15-1)
- Duke (15-1)
- Houston (15-1)
- Nebraska (16-0)
- Gonzaga (17-1)
- Vanderbilt (16-0)
- BYU (15-1)
- Michigan State (14-2)
- Illinois (13-3)
- North Carolina (14-2)
- Texas Tech (12-4)
- Virginia (14-2)
- Arkansas (12-4)
- Alabama (11-5)
- Florida (11-5)
- Louisville (12-4)
- Georgia (14-2)
- Clemson (14-3)
- Utah State (14-1)
- Tennessee (11-5)
- Seton Hall (14-2)
Receiving Votes: Saint Louis (92), Kansas (60), Iowa (58), Miami (Ohio) (49), Villanova (40), Wisconsin (37), Miami (30), Texas A&M (23), UCF (18), Saint Mary’s (17), SMU (15), Auburn (14), George Mason (8), NC State (3), Southern Cal (1), and St. John’s (1).
More AP Poll Info
- First place votes: Arizona (60), Iowa State (1).
- Biggest risers: Virginia (+7), Illinois (+3), North Carolina (+3), Nebraska (+2), Florida, Clemson, Utah State and Seton Hall all IN.
- Biggest fallers: Alabama (-5), Georgia (-3), Tennessee (-3), Michigan (-2), BYU (-2), Arkansas (-2) Iowa, Kansas, SMU and UCF all OUT.
- Ranked teams by conference: SEC (6), Big 12 (5), Big Ten (5), ACC (5), Big East (2), WCC (1), Mountain West (1).
- Ranked vs. Ranked games this week: Virginia-Louisville (Tuesday), Vanderbilt-Florida (Saturday), Arkansas-Georgia (Saturday), BYU-Texas Tech (Saturday).
