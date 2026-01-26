Week 12 AP Poll: Nebraska into top five, St. John's re-enters poll
loading...
loading...
Even after a massive road win at VCU earlier in conference play, Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz was still uneasy. He knew a potential let down...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
When Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler finally made it to the postgame locker room, he didn't have time to breathe. His teammates swarmed him....
A mandatory glued-to-the-couch college basketball Saturday with severe winter weather outside? Count us in, and it was a great day of college hoops!...
Kansas star freshman point guard Darryn Peterson will NOT play against Kansas State on Saturday, Bill Self told The Field of 68. Peterson had a...
As a winter storm hits most of the country, several college basketball tipoff times have moved up for Saturday's action. It's created quite the...
Alabama head coach Nate Oats addressed the Charles Bediako situation publicly for the first time on Friday, giving his thoughts on the temporary...
By Jeff Goodman & Sam Lance Three of the top 10 scorers in college basketball currently come from the freshman ranks, and if you've been paying...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
The injury bug has once again hit the Kentucky Wildcats. Sophomore forward Kam Williams limped off the court with around 18 minutes left in...
Kansas head coach Bill Self will be back on the practice court Thursday and is feeling good after a minor health scare, he said on his weekly radio...
BREAKING: Alabama coach Nate Oats plans to play Charles Bediako on Saturday at home against Tennessee, source told The Field of 68. Bediako, who...
Former Alabama big man Charles Bediako, who started for the 2022–23 Crimson Tide team that earned the No. 1 overall seed, is now eligible to play for...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
College football is officially behind us and all the focus is now on college hoops. Tuesday was a great night to showcase the sport. The Field of...
Illinois guard Kylan Boswell has fractured his right hand and will be out at least a month, head coach Brad Underwood announced on Tuesday. "He'll...
Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance will not play on Wednesday against Texas, head coach Mark Pope told the media on Tuesday. "He's making...
We have another wild college basketball slate this Tuesday night with games extending into the early hours of Wednesday. It should be a lot of fun,...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
USC guard Alijah Arenas is likely to make his college debut Wednesday against Northwestern at home, source told The Field of 68. Arenas, a heralded...
Four ranked teams lost to unranked opponents over the weekend, and there's a shakeup in the national poll because of the results. Here's Monday's...
Louisville star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. is returning to practice this week, he announced on Monday. "One step closer," Brown said. "Been working...
This past weekend featured several upsets and wild games. How did it shape up our rankings? Here's the Field of 68's Week 11 Top 25 Power Rankings:...
The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom - and will do it by anonymously...
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin kept it real about the state of his team following an 86-74 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. The Bruins can't guard right...