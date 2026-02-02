Week 13 AP Poll: Illinois into top five, Tennessee re-enters
It was a wild weekend with several meaningful games, especially at the top of the Big Ten. How did the results affect the rankings?
Here’s Monday’s Week 13 AP Poll:
- Arizona (22-0)
- Michigan (20-1)
- UConn (21-1)
- Duke (20-1)
- Illinois (19-3)
- Gonzaga (22-1)
- Iowa State (20-2)
- Houston (19-2)
- Nebraska (20-2)
- Michigan State (19-3)
- Kansas (16-5)
- Purdue (18-4)
- Texas Tech (16-5)
- North Carolina (17-4)
- Vanderbilt (19-3)
- BYU (17-4)
- Florida (16-6)
- Virginia (18-3)
- Saint Louis (21-1)
- Clemson (18-4)
- Arkansas (16-6)
- St. John’s (16-5)
- Miami (OH) (22-0)
- Louisville (15-6)
- Tennessee (15-6)
Receiving Votes: Texas A&M (83), Alabama (48), Iowa (39), UCF (39), Kentucky (28), Villanova (15), NC State (9), Auburn (8), Utah St. (6), Miami (4), Georgia (3), Santa Clara (1), George Mason (1) and Wisconsin (1).
More AP Poll Info
- First place votes: Arizona (59).
- Biggest risers: Illinois (+4), Kansas (+3), Vanderbilt (+3), St. John’s (+3), Tennessee (in).
- Biggest fallers: Arkansas (-6), Nebraska (-4), Michigan State (-3), BYU (-3), Alabama (out).
- Ranked teams by conference: Big 12 (6), Big Ten (5), ACC (5), SEC (4), Big East (2), WCC (1), A10 (1), MAC (1).
- Ranked vs. Ranked games this week: Kansas-Texas Tech (Monday), UConn-St. John’s (Friday), Duke-North Carolina (Saturday), Illinois-Michigan State (Saturday), Houston-BYU (Saturday).
