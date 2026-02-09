Skip to main content
Week 14 AP Poll: Several Blue Bloods on the Rise

Sam Lanceby: Sam Lance1 hour agoslancehoops

The Super Bowl has come and gone and all of the national focus is now on college hoops.

With that, here’s the week 14 AP Poll:

  1. Arizona (23-0)
  2. Michigan (22-1)
  3. Houston (21-2)
  4. Duke (21-2)
  5. Iowa State (21-2)
  6. UConn (22-2)
  7. Nebraska (21-2)
  8. Illinois (20-4)
  9. Kansas (18-5)
  10. Michigan State (20-4)
  11. North Carolina (19-4)
  12. Gonzaga (23-2)
  13. Purdue (19-4)
  14. Florida (17-6)
  15. Virginia (20-3)
  16. Texas Tech (17-6)
  17. St. John’s (18-5)
  18. Saint Louis (23-1)
  19. Vanderbilt (19-4)
  20. Clemson (20-4)
  21. Arkansas (17-6)
  22. BYU (17-6)
  23. Miami (OH) (24-0)
  24. Louisville (17-6)
  25. Kentucky (17-7)

Receiving Votes: Alabama (72), Iowa (69), NC State (31), Tennessee (26), Villanova (17), Utah St. (15), Georgia (6), Santa Clara (2), Auburn (2), and Saint Mary’s (1).

More AP Poll Info

  • First place votes: Arizona (59).
  • Biggest risers: Houston (+5), St. John’s (+5), North Carolina (+3), Florida (+3), Virginia (+3), Kentucky (in).
  • Biggest fallers: Gonzaga (-6), BYU (-6), Vanderbilt (-4), UConn (-3), Illinois (-3), Texas Tech (-3), Tennessee (out).
  • Ranked teams by conference: Big 12 (6), Big Ten (5), ACC (5), SEC (4), Big East (2), WCC (1), A10 (1), MAC (1).
  • Ranked vs. Ranked games this week: Arizona-Kansas (Monday), Purdue-Nebraska (Tuesday), Clemson-Duke (Saturday), Kansas-Iowa State (Saturday), Kentucky-Florida (Saturday), Texas Tech-Arizona (Saturday).

