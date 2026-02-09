Week 14 AP Poll: Several Blue Bloods on the Rise

The Super Bowl has come and gone and all of the national focus is now on college hoops.

With that, here’s the week 14 AP Poll:

Arizona (23-0) Michigan (22-1) Houston (21-2) Duke (21-2) Iowa State (21-2) UConn (22-2) Nebraska (21-2) Illinois (20-4) Kansas (18-5) Michigan State (20-4) North Carolina (19-4) Gonzaga (23-2) Purdue (19-4) Florida (17-6) Virginia (20-3) Texas Tech (17-6) St. John’s (18-5) Saint Louis (23-1) Vanderbilt (19-4) Clemson (20-4) Arkansas (17-6) BYU (17-6) Miami (OH) (24-0) Louisville (17-6) Kentucky (17-7)

Receiving Votes: Alabama (72), Iowa (69), NC State (31), Tennessee (26), Villanova (17), Utah St. (15), Georgia (6), Santa Clara (2), Auburn (2), and Saint Mary’s (1).

More AP Poll Info

First place votes: Arizona (59).

Biggest risers: Houston (+5), St. John’s (+5), North Carolina (+3), Florida (+3), Virginia (+3), Kentucky (in).

Biggest fallers: Gonzaga (-6), BYU (-6), Vanderbilt (-4), UConn (-3), Illinois (-3), Texas Tech (-3), Tennessee (out).

Ranked teams by conference: Big 12 (6), Big Ten (5), ACC (5), SEC (4), Big East (2), WCC (1), A10 (1), MAC (1).

Ranked vs. Ranked games this week: Arizona-Kansas (Monday), Purdue-Nebraska (Tuesday), Clemson-Duke (Saturday), Kansas-Iowa State (Saturday), Kentucky-Florida (Saturday), Texas Tech-Arizona (Saturday).

