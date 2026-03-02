Week 17 AP Poll: Duke remains No. 1, Florida into top five

We’ve hit the greatest month there is: March.

There’s only a few regular season games left before conference tournaments, and some even begin this week. But how do the rankings look as we head into the final week of the regular season and the month of glory?

Here’s Monday’s Week 17 AP Poll:

Duke (27-2) Arizona (27-2) Michigan (27-2) UConn (27-3) Florida (23-6) Iowa State (24-5) Houston (24-5) Michigan State (24-5) Nebraska (25-4) Texas Tech (22-7) Illinois (22-7) Gonzaga (28-3) Virginia (25-4) Kansas (21-8) Purdue (22-7) Alabama (22-7) North Carolina (23-6) St. John’s (23-6) Miami (OH) (29-0) Arkansas (21-8) Saint Mary’s (27-4) Miami (FL) (23-6) Tennessee (20-9) Vanderbilt (22-7) Saint Louis (26-3)

Receiving Votes: BYU (74), Kentucky (47), Louisville (47), Missouri (40), Wisconsin (27), Clemson (16), Utah St. (10), UCF (7), High Point (7), Dayton (5), Villanova (4), Navy (3), NC State (2), TCU (2), Ohio St. (1) and Santa Clara (1).

More AP Poll Info

First place votes: Duke (55), Arizona (4)

Biggest risers: Texas Tech (+6), Michigan State (+5), Nebraska (+3), Saint Mary’s (in), Miami FL (in).

Biggest fallers: Purdue (-7), Gonzaga (-3), St. John’s (-3), BYU (out), Louisville (out).

Ranked teams by conference: Big 12 (5), Big Ten (5), SEC (5), ACC (4), Big East (2), WCC (2), MAC (1), A-10 (1).

Ranked vs. Ranked games this week: Iowa State-Arizona (Monday), Vanderbilt-Tennessee (Saturday), North Carolina-Duke (Saturday), Michigan-Michigan State (Sunday).

