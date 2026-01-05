Week 9 AP Poll: Arizona still No. 1, SMU and UCF enter
The first weekend of the New Year and conference play has come and gone. How did the results shape up the rankings?
Here’s Monday’s AP Poll:
- Arizona 14-0
- Michigan 13-0
- Iowa State 14-0
- UConn 14-1
- Purdue 13-1
- Duke 13-1
- Houston 13-1
- Gonzaga 16-1
- BYU 13-1
- Nebraska 14-0
- Vanderbilt 14-
- Michigan State 12-2
- Alabama 11-3
- Texas Tech 11-3
- Arkansas 11-3
- Illinois 11-3
- North Carolina 13-2
- Georgia 13-1
- Iowa 12-2
- Louisville 11-3
- Tennessee 10-4
- Kansas 10-4
- Virginia 12-2
- SMU 12-2
- UCF 12-1
Receiving Votes: Villanova (127), Seton Hall (31), Southern Cal (28), Utah St. (27), Miami (Ohio) (22), Clemson (21), Saint Louis (14), LSU (14), Texas (12), Florida (11), Saint Mary’s (10), Kentucky (9), California (8), Miami (5), Indiana (4), Auburn (3), TCU (2), UCLA (2) and Virginia Tech (2).
More AP Poll Info
- First place votes: Arizona (32), Michigan (29).
- Biggest risers: Iowa (+6), Georgia (+5), Illinois (+4), Nebraska (+3), Arkansas (+3), SMU (in), UCF (in).
- Biggest fallers: Kansas (-5), North Carolina (-5), Louisville (-4), Michigan State (-3), Florida (out), USC (out).
- Ranked teams by conference: Big 12 (7), Big Ten (6), SEC (5), ACC (5), Big East (1), WCC(1).
- Ranked vs. Ranked games this week: Duke-Louisville (Tuesday), Texas Tech-Houston (Tuesday), Vanderbilt-Alabama (Wednesday), SMU-Duke (Saturday), Illinois-Iowa (Sunday).
